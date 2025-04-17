Gigabyte on Wednesday announced the launch of GeForce RTX 5060 series graphics processing units (GPUs). Introduced as mid-range products, the GPUs focus on delivering gameplay in 2K and 1080p resolutions. The company has introduced GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs which are powered by Nvidia's Blackwell RTX architecture. They come with support for DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, while there's also an upgraded cooling system to deliver a balance between performance and efficiency. Gigabyte provides several variants of the air-cooled GPUs to suit various user requirements.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs Availability

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU in 8GB and 16GB configurations has been made available for purchase. Meanwhile, the sale of the GeForce RTX 5060 GPU will officially start in May, the company has announced.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs Specifications

Gigabyte offers the GeForce RTX 5060 series GPUs in several models depending on the use case; Aorus Elite, Gaming, Aero, Eagle, Eagle Ice, Windforce, and low-profile. The Ti models are available in both 8GB and 16GB memory configurations, while the standard RTX 5060 GPUs have 8GB of memory as standard. These are stock-clocked or factory-overclocked models of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 series that was recently launched by the company.

The Aorus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Elite 16G is the top-end GPU which is equipped with 32GB of GDDR7 memory and a core clock speed of 2,722 MHz. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Gaming operates at 2647 MHz and has a 28 Gbps memory clock. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Windforce is the base GPU model in Gigabyte's RTX 5060 Ti lineup, with a 2,572 MHz core clock speed.

On the other hand, the standard Aorus GeForce RTX 5060 Elite GPU comes with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and 3,847 CUDA cores. The GeForce RTX 5060 OC Low Profile 8G is said to be the model in Gigabyte's latest lineup which occupies the least real-estate in the CPU cabinet, despite having the same memory bandwidth as other models.

All GPUs in the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 series are built using Nvidia's Blackwell architecture with fifth generation Tensor cores and fourth generation ray tracing cores. They come with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation which is claimed to deliver higher, and smoother frame rates. The GPUs also have support for full ray tracing with neural rendering.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 series gets a custom-designed Windforce cooling system as standard, which is said to improve the heat dissipation efficiency. It leverages server-grade thermal conductive gel, a copper plate with direct GPU contact, and composite copper heat pipes to enhance the heat transfer to the heatsink. As per the company, this enables better performance at lower temperatures.

Users can also access Nvidia's NIM microservices, AI models for building AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.