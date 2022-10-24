Technology News
loading

China Chip Imports Drop 12.4 Percent YoY in September, States Government Data

Chip imports to China surged in 2021, as tensions between the US and China over technology policy escalated.

By Reuters |  Updated: 24 October 2022 18:38 IST
China Chip Imports Drop 12.4 Percent YoY in September, States Government Data

China imported 417.1 billion units of chips in first nine months of 2021

Highlights
  • China imported 47.6 billion chip units during the month
  • China's semiconductor sectors facing sanctions by the US government
  • Makers of advanced AI chips to cease supplying companies, laboratories

China's chip imports fell 12.4 percent in September, according to official customs data published on Monday, continuing a decline amid tensions with the United States and an ongoing chip shortage.

The country imported 47.6 billion chip units during the month, compared with 54.3 billion units in September 2021, according to the data, which had been due for release earlier this month but was delayed due to the Communist Party Congress.

That maintains an ongoing downward trend for chip imports.

In the first nine months of 2021, China imported 417.1 billion units of chips, down 12.8 percent year-on-year.

Chip imports to China surged in 2021, as tensions between the US and China over technology policy escalated and a global chip shortage caused many companies in China to stockpile supplies.

Separate data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that domestic chip output in September fell 16.4 percent year-on-year to 26.1 billion units. In the first nine months of 2022, total output fell 10.8 percent to 245 billion units.

Achieving self sufficiency for China's chip industry remains a key policy priority for Beijing, especially as Washington continues to target the progress of China's semiconductor sector, with the latest being a set of sanctions announced by the Biden administration earlier this month.

The sanctions have caused major overseas-based chip manufacturing equipment companies to cease supplying key Chinese chip companies, including Yangtze memory Technologies (YMTC) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), and makers of advanced artificial intelligence chips to cease supplying companies and laboratories.

In other news, Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhone models sold in the Chinese market.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Chip, Semiconductor
OnePlus 10T 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, October Android Security Patch With Latest Firmware Update
Freeway Crypto Staking Platform Halts Some Services Citing Market Volatility

Related Stories

China Chip Imports Drop 12.4 Percent YoY in September, States Government Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.