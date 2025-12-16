Technology News
Redmi K90 Ultra Said to Feature a 10,000mAh Battery and a Slim Frame

The Redmi K90 Ultra is tipped to feature an 8.5mm thick chassis.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Redmi

The Redmi K90 Ultra will join the base model and K90 Pro Max launched in October

Highlights
  • The handset is said to get a refresh rate of 165Hz
  • Redmi K90 Ultra could get 100W fast charging support
  • It can also receive full-speed wireless charging
Redmi K90 Ultra could bring a massive camera upgrade compared to its predecessor. As per the tipster, the smartphone brand's purported handset that could soon launch in China, might be backed by a 10,000mAh battery. Compared to this, the Redmi K80 Ultra, which was launched in June, sports a 7,410mAh battery. And, if the leaked information is to be believed, this large capacity battery will be fit inside a slim 8.5mm thick frame, and even offer full-speed wireless charging.

Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Get a Massive Battery

In a Weibo post, Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) mentions several key specifications about an unnamed smartphone. The publication claims that the specifications match the description of the Redmi K90 Ultra given by the tipster in older posts. Notably, the leaker had said that the purported handset packs a battery with capacity exceeding 8,000mAh.

In the latest post, Digital Chat Station claims that the smartphone could bring a massive 10,000mAh Battery. Interestingly, this would not only make it a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor, but also compared to the Redmi K90 and the Redmi K90 Pro Max, launched in China in October, which feature 7,100mAh and 7,560mAh battery capacity, respectively.

Apart from this, the tipster also claims that the battery will support 100W wired fast charging, bringing it on par with the rest of the series. The Redmi K90 Ultra is also said to offer full-speed wireless charging surpassing the K90 Pro Max's 50W wireless support.

But perhaps the most interesting information in the post is that the Chinese smartphone brand will pack this massive battery within a slim 8.5mm frame.

As per a previous report, the Redmi K90 Ultra is also rumoured to feature an LTPS OLED screen measuring between 6.81 inches and 6.89 inches. The display panel is also said to support a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Additionally, the report mentions that the handet's body could have rounded edges and metal middle frame.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi, China
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
