Dell XPS 13 9345 and Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus could be launched soon as the company's first laptops to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series processors. Images of the next-generation laptops from Dell have now leaked online. They are said to feature a dedicated key to launch Microsoft's Copilot chatbot along with support AI capabilities. Dell's purported laptops are also tipped to arrive with support for Microsoft's upcoming Windows AI Explorer and will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2024.

Images of two new laptops — the Dell XPS 13 9345 and Inspiron 14 7441 Plus — were published by Windows Report on Friday. These laptops are similar to the company's previous XPS and Inspiron laptop lineups, and are equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite chip instead of AMD or Intel processors, according to the report.

The leaked images of the Dell XPS 13 9345 show the laptop from various angles, revealing an OLED display with slim bezels and a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop is also shown to feature a touch bar with escape, delete, and function keys, while the right and left sides of the keyboard extend to the edges of the chassis, just like the Dell XPS 13 Plus with a 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake CPU that was introduced at CES 2022.

Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is shown with a design that will be similar to the company's recent Inspiron series of laptops, along with rounded edges. It will also be equipped with a dedicated Copilot key, according to the leaked images, while the keyboard will also feature a fingerprint scanner that is built into the power button. The Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is also shown with a fairly large trackpad.

On the connectivity front, the Dell XPS 13 9345 is said to be equipped with two USB Type-C ports. Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is shown to feature two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a microSD card slot. The leaked images show the XPS 13 9345 with a borderless trackpad, while the pictures of the Inspiron 14 7441 Plus suggest the laptop will have a Windows Hello compatible webcam alongside other unspecified sensors.

While Dell is yet to announce plans to launch new XPS and Inspiron laptops that are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips, the publication states that the XPS 9345 and Inspiron 14 7441 Plus could be launched in August or September. There's also no word on pricing for both laptops, but we can expect these details, along with other product specifications to surface online in the coming months leading to their debut.

