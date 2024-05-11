Technology News
Dell XPS 13 9345 could arrive with a borderless trackpad and a touch bar for the escape, delete, and function keys.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2024 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13 9345 could resemble the Dell XPS 13 Plus (pictured) from CES 2022

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 9345 is shown to sport an OLED screen with slim bezels
  • Both laptops are said to be equipped with dedicated Copilot keys
  • Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus has a fingerprint sensor on the power button
Dell XPS 13 9345 and Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus could be launched soon as the company's first laptops to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series processors. Images of the next-generation laptops from Dell have now leaked online. They are said to feature a dedicated key to launch Microsoft's Copilot chatbot along with support AI capabilities. Dell's purported laptops are also tipped to arrive with support for Microsoft's upcoming Windows AI Explorer and will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2024.

Images of two new laptops — the Dell XPS 13 9345 and Inspiron 14 7441 Plus — were published by Windows Report on Friday. These laptops are similar to the company's previous XPS and Inspiron laptop lineups, and are equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite chip instead of AMD or Intel processors, according to the report.

Dell XPS 13 9345
Photo Credit: Windows Report

 

The leaked images of the Dell XPS 13 9345 show the laptop from various angles, revealing an OLED display with slim bezels and a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop is also shown to feature a touch bar with escape, delete, and function keys, while the right and left sides of the keyboard extend to the edges of the chassis, just like the Dell XPS 13 Plus with a 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake CPU that was introduced at CES 2022.

Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is shown with a design that will be similar to the company's recent Inspiron series of laptops, along with rounded edges. It will also be equipped with a dedicated Copilot key, according to the leaked images, while the keyboard will also feature a fingerprint scanner that is built into the power button. The Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is also shown with a fairly large trackpad.

Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus
Photo Credit: Windows Report

 

On the connectivity front, the Dell XPS 13 9345 is said to be equipped with two USB Type-C ports. Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus is shown to feature two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a microSD card slot. The leaked images show the XPS 13 9345 with a borderless trackpad, while the pictures of the Inspiron 14 7441 Plus suggest the laptop will have a Windows Hello compatible webcam alongside other unspecified sensors.

While Dell is yet to announce plans to launch new XPS and Inspiron laptops that are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips, the publication states that the XPS 9345 and Inspiron 14 7441 Plus could be launched in August or September. There's also no word on pricing for both laptops, but we can expect these details, along with other product specifications to surface online in the coming months leading to their debut. 

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
