The Journal app is coming to the iPad and Mac computer with their respective upcoming operating system (OS) updates, as per Apple. Introduced with iOS 17.2 in 2023, the journaling app helps users write down their thoughts, provides suggestions on what to write about, and maintain a daily log, powered by on-device machine learning. Up until now, the Journal app has only been available on the iPhone, but the Cupertino-based tech giant will soon expand support to include more devices in its portfolio.

Journal App on iPad and Mac

At WWDC 2025, Apple previewed the iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 updates for the iPad and Mac computer, respectively. In addition to all of the new features and improvements to existing ones, the company also announced the expansion of its Journal app (Review) to the aforementioned products.

This move makes a lot of sense since both Apple devices, especially the iPad, are better suited for the app. The Journal app on iPad will offer support for Apple Pencil, enabling users to incorporate drawings and handwriting with the notes they've written down. They can also add media files, audio recordings, and other elements to make them more detailed.

Journal app on iPad will support Apple Pencil interactions

Photo Credit: Apple

Meanwhile, Mac computers are equipped with a physical keyboard which offers a more native way of typing as opposed to the on-screen keyboard of the iPhone. Apple says users can keep multiple journals for various events in their life and all of them will be synced across Apple devices. They will also have access to a map view that sorts journal entries based on location.

As per the company, the Journal app lets users browse through past entries, bookmark them, and even search for specific moments by applying filters for photos, places, workouts, and more. They can lock the entries using Touch ID or Face ID to keep them safe from prying eyes. Moments written down in the Journal app are said to be end-to-end encrypted and stored on iCloud.

The app leverages on-device machine learning to curate personalised suggestions based on user activity. It can help write about moments like new places they've visited, songs they've listened to, or photos they've captured. It will be available on the iPad and Mac computer once the OS updates are released later this year.