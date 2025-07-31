iQOO Z10 Turbo+ and TWS Air 3 Pro's launch date has been announced by the Chinese smartphone brand via a social media post. In a previously shared teaser, the company has already confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Now, its colour options have also been revealed. Along with the phone and the true wireless stereo (TWS), a power bank will also be unveiled in China. Unfortunately, the smartphone brand has not confirmed whether these new products will come to India or not.

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company has announced that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will launch in China on August 7. The smartphone is confirmed to come in three colour options - Polar Grey, Cloud White, and Desert. (Translated from Chinese)

Apart from the handset, the company is set to unveil two more products in China. The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro and a 10,000mAh power bank with an inbuilt cable will also be launched on the same date. The TWS will be offered in two colourways: Star Diamond White and Star Yellow, while the power bank will come in a single colour option, Extreme Yellow. (Translated from Chinese)

iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Chinese brand has already confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming handset. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, coupled with an 8,000mAh battery. Its display will offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The images of the phone suggest that it would come with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square camera module with curved corners. There is also a ring LED flash at the back.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. For photos and videos, it is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. At the front, it could come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could run Android 15 out of the box. Additionally, it is tipped to feature up to 16GB of RAM.

The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro are confirmed to offer noise cancellation and a lightweight semi-in-ear design. Meanwhile, the 10,000mAh power bank will support 22.5W fast charging.