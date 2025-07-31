Technology News
iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications, Features

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, coupled with an 8,000mAh battery pack.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 12:50 IST
iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Weibo/iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will be offered in three colour options in China

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will get a display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is going to pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • The company is yet reveal whether the phone will come to India
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ and TWS Air 3 Pro's launch date has been announced by the Chinese smartphone brand via a social media post. In a previously shared teaser, the company has already confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Now, its colour options have also been revealed. Along with the phone and the true wireless stereo (TWS), a power bank will also be unveiled in China. Unfortunately, the smartphone brand has not confirmed whether these new products will come to India or not.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company has announced that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will launch in China on August 7. The smartphone is confirmed to come in three colour options - Polar Grey, Cloud White, and Desert. (Translated from Chinese)

Apart from the handset, the company is set to unveil two more products in China. The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro and a 10,000mAh power bank with an inbuilt cable will also be launched on the same date. The TWS will be offered in two colourways: Star Diamond White and Star Yellow, while the power bank will come in a single colour option, Extreme Yellow. (Translated from Chinese)

iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Chinese brand has already confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming handset. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, coupled with an 8,000mAh battery. Its display will offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The images of the phone suggest that it would come with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square camera module with curved corners. There is also a ring LED flash at the back.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. For photos and videos, it is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. At the front, it could come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could run Android 15 out of the box. Additionally, it is tipped to feature up to 16GB of RAM.

The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro are confirmed to offer noise cancellation and a lightweight semi-in-ear design. Meanwhile, the 10,000mAh power bank will support 22.5W fast charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus, iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus Specifications, iQOO Z10 Turbo plus launch, iQOO Z10 Turbo plus laun, iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro
Huawei Mate XTs Tipped to Launch in September; Price Leaked Online
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

