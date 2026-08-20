Google is reportedly set to unveil its first Googlebook laptops later this year in New York City. The new devices are expected to run on an Android-based platform, while the event could also reveal the official name of the operating system currently known as Aluminium OS. A new report claims that Google has invited media to the in-person event, which is expected to include hardware demonstrations and hands-on access to the first Googlebooks from its launch partners.

Googlebooks Could Debut in September With New Android-Based Platform

According to a Chrome Unboxed report, Google has invited media to an in-person Googlebook preview in New York City on September 15, 2026. The publication says the event will focus on hardware and the new computing platform, although Google has not publicly confirmed the reported event details.

The report suggests that Google could use the event to explain the software architecture behind its new laptop platform. It may also finally disclose the official name of the operating system that has so far been referred to as Aluminium OS. The software is reportedly being developed to bring ChromeOS-style web productivity together with Android's native codebase.

Google is also reportedly planning a presentation for the event. According to the report, the session could cover the new platform, its underlying software architecture and Google's approach to combining elements of ChromeOS and Android.

The publication further reports that media attendees could receive hands-on access to Googlebooks from the company's hardware partners. Journalists may also be allowed to photograph and record the devices and run benchmark tests on the first models. As the event is reportedly a media preview rather than a public launch, some information from the event could remain under embargo until a later date.

Google announced the Googlebook category in May, describing it as a new class of premium laptops built around Android technology. Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo were identified as the first hardware partners, with the initial Googlebooks reportedly due to arrive in the autumn.

Leaks have already provided some details about the devices that could form the first Googlebook lineup. A Lenovo Googlebook 15 has reportedly surfaced in leaked renders, along with an Asus model. The leaked designs reportedly feature Google's Glowbar and Gemini-related hardware controls.

The reported September event follows months of leaks and development activity surrounding Google's plans. The publication notes that it has tracked references in Chromium Gerrit to project names such as Sapphire, Quartz and Mica. If the report is accurate, the New York preview could provide the first major look at Google's new laptop platform and the hardware being developed around it.