Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC

India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC

As per IDC report, India’s PC shipments hit 14.4 million units last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 20:02 IST
India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC

Photo Credit: HP India

HP managed to grab 30.1 percent of the PC market

Highlights
  • The consumer segment grew by 2.6 percent YoY in 2024
  • Lenovo got 17.2 percent market share in 2024
  • Dell came in third with a 16.1 percent market share in 2024
Advertisement

PC sales in India witnessed a solid 3.8 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2024, as per a report by market research firm IDC. HP grabbed the lion's share of domestic PC shipment, while Lenovo secured the second spot followed by Dell. Acer and Asus also have featured in the top five positions. Total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in India touched 14.4 million units last year. IDC opined that the growth was aided by momentum in public sector buying and accelerated demand for gaming and AI-powered PCs.

As per a report by IDC, PC shipments in India touched 14.4 million units in 2024, up 3.8 percent YoY. This includes 4.5 percent YoY growth in shipments of notebooks and 1.8 percent YoY in shipments of desktops. Workstation shipments recorded the highest growth at 10.9 percent. 

In Q4 2024 the overall market grew by 6.9 percent YoY, driven by a 9.6 percent YoY growth in the notebook category. Premium notebook shipments grew by 13.8 percent YoY in 2024. The consumer segment grew by 2.6 percent YoY in 2024, while the commercial segment grew by 5.1 percent YoY. The enterprise and government segments registered 10.6 percent YoY growth in the same period.

Top Five PC Companies

As mentioned, HP secured first place in the overall PC market in 2024 with 30.1 percent market share. While its government and enterprise segments grew by 14.7 percent and 14.3 percent respectively, its consumer segment declined by 7.5 percent YoY due to increasing competition, especially in the eTailer channel.

Lenovo, came second on the list with a 17.2 percent market share last year. The brand grew across both the consumer and commercial segments by 7 percent and 7.4 percent YoY respectively. Shipments to the enterprise segment and a consistent push through eTailers led to 7.3 percent YoY growth.

The IDC report notes that Dell came in third with a 16.1 percent market share in 2024 while Acer took fourth place with a 15.1 percent market share. As per the report, Acer's growth is the highest among the top five vendors last year mainly driven by the eTailer push, aggressive pricing, and steep discounts. Acer grew by 48.4 percent YoY in the consumer segment.

Asus came in fifth position by grabbing a 7 percent market share by maintaining a healthy channel inventory. IDC notes that the vendor increased its footprint in the commercial segment growing by 18.4 percent YoY there in last year.

IDC Research Manager Bharath Shenoy opines that the consumer PC market has been on a growth trajectory driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs. “Since mid-2024, shipments of AI-powered notebooks increased substantially as the demand for relatively lower-end AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen AI processors have seen a steady increase," he said.

Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, of Devices Research, IDC India attributes the growth of the commercial PC market to healthy refresh order books and momentum in public sector buying. He notes that the industry is expecting replacement demand to start coming in from this year, as 2020-21 purchases reach 3-4 years in age. The weakening rupee could increase device costs and it can impact the price-sensitive SMB and consumer segments. The report predicts low single-digit growth for the India PC market in 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer, IDC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges

Related Stories

India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  2. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  3. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  4. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  5. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  6. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way: IDC
  7. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Be Much Slimmer Than Standard Model
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  10. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Could Be Announced on March 4
#Latest Stories
  1. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  3. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  5. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
  9. US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »