PC sales in India witnessed a solid 3.8 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2024, as per a report by market research firm IDC. HP grabbed the lion's share of domestic PC shipment, while Lenovo secured the second spot followed by Dell. Acer and Asus also have featured in the top five positions. Total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in India touched 14.4 million units last year. IDC opined that the growth was aided by momentum in public sector buying and accelerated demand for gaming and AI-powered PCs.

As per a report by IDC, PC shipments in India touched 14.4 million units in 2024, up 3.8 percent YoY. This includes 4.5 percent YoY growth in shipments of notebooks and 1.8 percent YoY in shipments of desktops. Workstation shipments recorded the highest growth at 10.9 percent.

In Q4 2024 the overall market grew by 6.9 percent YoY, driven by a 9.6 percent YoY growth in the notebook category. Premium notebook shipments grew by 13.8 percent YoY in 2024. The consumer segment grew by 2.6 percent YoY in 2024, while the commercial segment grew by 5.1 percent YoY. The enterprise and government segments registered 10.6 percent YoY growth in the same period.

Top Five PC Companies

As mentioned, HP secured first place in the overall PC market in 2024 with 30.1 percent market share. While its government and enterprise segments grew by 14.7 percent and 14.3 percent respectively, its consumer segment declined by 7.5 percent YoY due to increasing competition, especially in the eTailer channel.

Lenovo, came second on the list with a 17.2 percent market share last year. The brand grew across both the consumer and commercial segments by 7 percent and 7.4 percent YoY respectively. Shipments to the enterprise segment and a consistent push through eTailers led to 7.3 percent YoY growth.

The IDC report notes that Dell came in third with a 16.1 percent market share in 2024 while Acer took fourth place with a 15.1 percent market share. As per the report, Acer's growth is the highest among the top five vendors last year mainly driven by the eTailer push, aggressive pricing, and steep discounts. Acer grew by 48.4 percent YoY in the consumer segment.

Asus came in fifth position by grabbing a 7 percent market share by maintaining a healthy channel inventory. IDC notes that the vendor increased its footprint in the commercial segment growing by 18.4 percent YoY there in last year.

IDC Research Manager Bharath Shenoy opines that the consumer PC market has been on a growth trajectory driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs. “Since mid-2024, shipments of AI-powered notebooks increased substantially as the demand for relatively lower-end AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen AI processors have seen a steady increase," he said.

Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, of Devices Research, IDC India attributes the growth of the commercial PC market to healthy refresh order books and momentum in public sector buying. He notes that the industry is expecting replacement demand to start coming in from this year, as 2020-21 purchases reach 3-4 years in age. The weakening rupee could increase device costs and it can impact the price-sensitive SMB and consumer segments. The report predicts low single-digit growth for the India PC market in 2025.