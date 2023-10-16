Technology News

Intel Core 14th Gen Unlocked Desktop CPUs Launched: All Details

This includes the top-end Core i9-14900K with a total of 24 cores.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2023 18:47 IST
Intel Core 14th Gen Unlocked Desktop CPUs Launched: All Details

These new 14th Gen Intel CPUs are based on the Raptor Lake-S Refresh design

Highlights
  • Intel has launched six new unlocked desktop CPUs for enthusiasts
  • This includes Core i9, i7 and i5 models
  • The new Core i9 CPUs have a Thermal Velocity Boost frequency of upto 6GHz
Intel has launched its latest 14th Gen Core desktop processor family, codenamed Raptor Lake-S Refresh. This is led by the Intel Core i9-14900K. This new desktop processor family includes six new unlocked desktop processors, which deliver up to 24 cores and 32 threads, and up to 6GHz of frequency right out of the box. Additionally, the Intel Core i7-14700K arrives with 20 cores and 28 threads thanks to four more efficiency cores compared to the prior generation. Intel's Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now features the new AI Assist feature, bringing one-click AI-guided overclocking to select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors. The new processors will be available at retail outlets and via OEM partner systems starting October 17, 2023.

At the top of the Intel 14th Gen desktop processor stack is the Core i9-14900K. It boasts of 25 percent more cores than the Core i7-14700K, and is compatible with existing 600 (with maybe a BIOS update) or 700-series motherboards. Intel is targeting hardcore gamers and performance enthusiasts with this chip. It also features 36MB of L3 cache, max turbo frequency of up to 5.6GHz for the P-cores and up to 4.4GHz on the E-cores, and Intel UHD Graphics 770 onboard. There's also a Core i9-14900KF which has the exact same specs but without the onboard graphics.

Next up are the Intel Core i7 models, which include the i7-14700K and the i7-14700KF (without iGPU). Both models feature a total of 20 CPU cores, 33MB of L3 cache, and similar turbo frequencies as the Core i9 models. Interestingly, the Core i7 models have a higher base frequency of 3.4GHz and 2.5GHz (P and E cores respectively) compared to the i9 models.

Finally, we have the two Core i5 models, which include the Core i5-14600K and Core i5-14600KF. Both feature 14 cores in total (6P+8E) and 24MB of L3 cache. The Core i9 models are the only ones to support the Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Frequency of up to 6GHz. The Core i7 models feature Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, while the Core i5 models don't support either technology.

Intel's latest desktop processor family comes equipped with integrated support for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as discrete support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. Additionally, the processors include support for Thunderbolt 4 as well as upcoming Thunderbolt 5 wired connectivity, which promises speeds of up to 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth.

Roger Chandler, Intel VP and GM for Enthusiast PC and Workstation, Client Computing Group, commented on the launch, “Since the introduction of our performance hybrid architecture, Intel has consistently raised the bar for desktop performance. With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we're showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today.”

Further reading: Intel, Intel CPU, Core i9, 14th Gen, Raptor Lake-S Refresh, Desktop CPU
Intel Core 14th Gen Unlocked Desktop CPUs Launched: All Details
