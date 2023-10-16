Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops From Lenovo, Asus and HP

SBI customers can also avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount when they purchase products during the Amazon sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2023 18:24 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops From Lenovo, Asus and HP

Laptops from HP are currently available at a discount during the ongoing Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival has now entered its second week in India
  • The ongoing sale brings discounts on a range of laptops
  • Customers can also get an additional exchange discount on some models
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 has entered its second week and the sale event centred around the holiday season is currently offering discounts and deals on laptops, making it an ideal time to purchase a new laptop or upgrade from an older model. You can consider a laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 that is currently on sale at a discount of 35 percent during the ongoing sale, or you might prefer an ultrabook like the LG Gram (2023) model that can be purchased at a 23 percent discount. You can also pick up the Asus Vivobook S15 (2022) for Rs. 56,990 during the ongoing sale.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 that is powered by a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, is currently available for Rs. 44,500 during the ongoing sale. On the other hand, the HP 14s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 54,990 during the Amazon sale.

Here are all bank discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on a range of products by using an SBI bank card for purchases. Doing so will further lower the price of products that have already been discounted during the promotion. You can also exchange our existing laptop for an additional discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Here are some of the top deals on laptops you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale — the deal prices of these laptops are the final prices after applying the eligible bank discounts.

Product MRP Deal price (incl. bank discount)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Rs. 85,890 Rs. 55,240
HP 14s (Intel) Rs. 75,191 Rs. 54,240
Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 54,990 Rs. 39,240
Asus Vivobook S15 (2022) Rs. 82,990 Rs. 56,240
HP 14s (AMD) Rs. 55,691 Rs. 39,240
LG Ultra (2023) Rs. 1,17,000 Rs. 89,049
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 65,000 Rs. 43,750

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
