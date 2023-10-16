Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 has entered its second week and the sale event centred around the holiday season is currently offering discounts and deals on laptops, making it an ideal time to purchase a new laptop or upgrade from an older model. You can consider a laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 that is currently on sale at a discount of 35 percent during the ongoing sale, or you might prefer an ultrabook like the LG Gram (2023) model that can be purchased at a 23 percent discount. You can also pick up the Asus Vivobook S15 (2022) for Rs. 56,990 during the ongoing sale.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 that is powered by a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, is currently available for Rs. 44,500 during the ongoing sale. On the other hand, the HP 14s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 54,990 during the Amazon sale.

Here are all bank discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on a range of products by using an SBI bank card for purchases. Doing so will further lower the price of products that have already been discounted during the promotion. You can also exchange our existing laptop for an additional discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Here are some of the top deals on laptops you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale — the deal prices of these laptops are the final prices after applying the eligible bank discounts.

