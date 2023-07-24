Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X

Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk said.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2023 09:59 IST
Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sawyer Merritt

Musk polled his followers whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black

Highlights
  • Twitter's cash flow has been negative
  • The platform’s advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once wa
  • Musk posted a picture of a stylized X for the new logo

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday signalled he would do more to take the social media company in a new direction with a rebranding that will replace its well-known blue bird logo with an X after acknowledging advertisers have been slow to return.

The change, which was not evident on the website on Sunday evening, followed Musk's recent admission that advertising revenue remains nearly half of what it once was. And Twitter's cash flow has been negative as a result of that and its heavy debt load.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, said on Sunday that the move would further alienate Twitter's original, and once fiercely loyal, user base.

"On the one hand, you can make the argument he would be getting rid of an iconic brand. On the other hand, he is signalling it is a new day for what was once Twitter and that the company is heading in a different direction with a different user base."

The billionaire Musk said in a Sunday post he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black. He posted a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he said.

Late Sunday afternoon, Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, tweeted: "It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat.

In April, Twitter's legacy blue bird logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the cryptocurrency's market value.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped Meta Platforms-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of its July 5 launch.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, X, Elon Musk
Google Pixel Watch Might Get Sport Band Soon, Suggests New Pixel Ad Featuring Megan Rapinoe

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  2. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  3. Paytm Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow by Year-End: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  4. Elon Musk Is Changing Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo to an X
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Review: A Razr for Gen-Z?
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  8. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  9. Realme C51 Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; See Here
  10. Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop With 2 GPU Models Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Allegations of Witness Tampering, Accepts Gag Order
  2. Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X
  3. Google Pixel Watch Might Get Sport Band Soon, Suggests New Pixel Ad Featuring Megan Rapinoe
  4. Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Smart TV 40A, Smart TV 43A With Google TV, 20W Speakers Launched in India: : Price, Specifications
  5. John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Launch on Prime Video on September 22
  6. Realme C51 Renders Suggest Mini Capsule Feature; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Paytm Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow by Year-End: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Teaser Video, Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event, Shows Off New Hinge Design, Colour Options
  9. Gliding, Not Searching: Here’s How to Reset Your View of ChatGPT to Steer It to Better Results
  10. AI-Generated Characters Could Steal Roles in Future, Fear Actors: Here's Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.