Technology News

Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline

Global PC shipments fell by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to market research firm Canalys.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2023 13:11 IST
Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline

Photo Credit: Reuters

Lenovo shares fell as much as 6 percent in Hong Kong after the earnings release

Highlights
  • Revenue in the April-June quarter fell to $12.9 billion
  • The COVID-19 pandemic gave a huge boost to electronics sales
  • Revenue started contracting last year as demand began to fall

China's Lenovo Group on Thursday posted a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in revenue for the April-June quarter, hit by a prolonged slump in global demand for personal computers.

It makes four consecutive quarters that the world's largest PC maker has suffered a sales decline and comes after Lenovo reported a 14 percent drop in annual profit for the year that ended in March, its first annual decline since 2019.

Revenue in the April-June quarter fell to $12.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,07,200 crore), below a $13.84 billion (roughly Rs. 1,15,100 crore) average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Lenovo shares fell as much as 6 percent in Hong Kong after the earnings release, compared with a 0.72 percent decline in the benchmark index.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave a huge boost to electronics sales as consumers and companies alike stocked up or upgraded to accommodate a shift to remote work. However, revenue started contracting last year as demand began to fall, weighed down by rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

The pace of the recovery remains weak and many retailers still have unsold inventory, forcing PC makers and their suppliers including chipmakers to adjust production volume and prices.

"The group's PC business is stabilizing and well-positioned for a year-on-year recovery in the later part of 2023," Lenovo said in a statement.

Global PC shipments fell by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to market research firm Canalys, a big improvement from a more than 30 percent drop in the preceding two quarters.

To improve profit margins, Lenovo has been expanding non-PC businesses such as servers and information technology (IT) services, but its device business that includes PCs, smartphones and tablets still accounted for nearly four-fifths of group revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders tumbled 66 percent to $177 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore), versus analysts' $212.49 million (roughly Rs. 1,800 crore) estimate.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Quarterly Revenues, earnings report
Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Related Stories

Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. Apple Tipped to Relaunch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With This Feature
  3. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  7. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  8. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  9. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Band 8 Pro Launched at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline
  2. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Sets New Record With 10 Crore Unique Viewers on JioCinema
  3. Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  4. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
  5. Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details
  6. PayPal to Stop Sale of Cryptocurrencies in the UK Until 2024: Details
  7. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie, Will Be Available to Stream On-Demand in September
  8. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With USB Type-C Port May Debut Alongside iPhone 15 Series: Details
  9. Honor Magic V2 Lite, Honor Magic V2 Slim Might Launch at IFA in September, More Foldables in the Works
  10. Bitcoin Remains Under Rigid Loss-Spell, Most Cryptocurrencies Register Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.