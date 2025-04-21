Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 With Intel Celeron Processor Announced Alongside Chromebook Plus Models

Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 With Intel Celeron Processor Announced Alongside Chromebook Plus Models

The ChromeBook Plus laptops come with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan at no extra cost.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 13:28 IST
Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 With Intel Celeron Processor Announced Alongside Chromebook Plus Models

Photo Credit: Asus

Chromebook CX14 (pictured) and CX15 get MIL-STD-810H milita

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebooks come with 14-inch and 15.6-inch full HD screens
  • They are powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processors and Titan C chip
  • Chromebook Plus buyers get 12 months of Google One AI Premium
Advertisement

Asus has announced the refreshed lineup of Chromebook CX14 and Chromebook CX15 series laptops, powered by Intel Celeron processors. As per the company, both models are available in 14-inch and 15-inch screen size options with full HD screens and a 180-degree “lay-flat” hinge design. Alongside, Asus has also introduced the Chromebook Plus models which are powered by up to Intel Core 3 N355 CPUs and have support for in-built Google artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Series Specifications

Asus Chromebook CX14 sports a 14.0-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS screen with 300 nits peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage. Meanwhile, the Chromebook CX15 has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with the same specifications. Both laptops are powered by Intel Celeron Processor N4500, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard eMMC storage. The Chromebook CX14 and CX15 models also get a Titan C security chip.

Connectivity options on the Chromebooks include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.2 support, an HDMI 1.4b port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington Lock. They also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities.

As per Asus, the Chromebook CX14 and CX15 come with dual 2W stereo speakers with integrated dual microphones and support for Google assistant. They have a full-sized Chiclet keyboard with 1.35mm travel. The company says the CX14 and CX15 pack 42Wh and 50Wh batteries, respectively, and support USB Type-C charging.

The company says buyers can also opt for Chromebook Plus CX14 and CX15 models, which are powered by up to Intel Core 3 N355​ processor, part of Intel's Twin Lake lineup, along with Intel UHD Graphics. The chip is complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard eMMC storage. Asus offers Wi-Fi 6E capabilities on these models. Other specifications remain the same as the standard Chromebook models.

The Chromebook Plus laptops come with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan at no extra cost. It offers access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and integrated AI tools in Gmail, Docs, and other apps in Google's suite.

Asus has not yet revealed any details about the availability or the pricing of the Chromebook CX14 and CX15 laptops.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Chromebook CX14, Asus Chromebook CX14 Specifications, Asus Chromebook CX15, Asus Chromebook CX15 Specifications, Asus Chromebook Plus, Asus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Mints Profits to Trade at $87,300, Altcoins Show Mixed Movements 
Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 With Intel Celeron Processor Announced Alongside Chromebook Plus Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  4. Asus Launches Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Models: See Specifications
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  7. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  8. Realme P-Series Carnival Bring Discounts on Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3
#Latest Stories
  1. Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser
  2. Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June
  3. Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
  5. Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival
  7. OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
  8. Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
  9. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »