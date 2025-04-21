Asus has announced the refreshed lineup of Chromebook CX14 and Chromebook CX15 series laptops, powered by Intel Celeron processors. As per the company, both models are available in 14-inch and 15-inch screen size options with full HD screens and a 180-degree “lay-flat” hinge design. Alongside, Asus has also introduced the Chromebook Plus models which are powered by up to Intel Core 3 N355 CPUs and have support for in-built Google artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Series Specifications

Asus Chromebook CX14 sports a 14.0-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS screen with 300 nits peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage. Meanwhile, the Chromebook CX15 has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with the same specifications. Both laptops are powered by Intel Celeron Processor N4500, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard eMMC storage. The Chromebook CX14 and CX15 models also get a Titan C security chip.

Connectivity options on the Chromebooks include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.2 support, an HDMI 1.4b port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington Lock. They also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities.

As per Asus, the Chromebook CX14 and CX15 come with dual 2W stereo speakers with integrated dual microphones and support for Google assistant. They have a full-sized Chiclet keyboard with 1.35mm travel. The company says the CX14 and CX15 pack 42Wh and 50Wh batteries, respectively, and support USB Type-C charging.

The company says buyers can also opt for Chromebook Plus CX14 and CX15 models, which are powered by up to Intel Core 3 N355​ processor, part of Intel's Twin Lake lineup, along with Intel UHD Graphics. The chip is complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard eMMC storage. Asus offers Wi-Fi 6E capabilities on these models. Other specifications remain the same as the standard Chromebook models.

The Chromebook Plus laptops come with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan at no extra cost. It offers access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and integrated AI tools in Gmail, Docs, and other apps in Google's suite.

Asus has not yet revealed any details about the availability or the pricing of the Chromebook CX14 and CX15 laptops.