If you've been waiting to buy a gaming laptop, chances are you can find a great deal during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale event. Gaming has taken off in India, and laptops are now powerful enough to deliver great graphics performance in the latest games without taking up too much room at home. Moreover, even with current specifications, you can find great deals. You don't have to worry about choosing different components that will work together, and some of these laptops have very slick designs that you'll want to show off. Here are some options from big brands including Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Asus, at prices that might surprise you.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

As you can tell by the title, this Asus laptop from the TUF Gaming series is not the latest model, but it's powerful enough that you can get great performance, and the price is tempting. The 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU will run recent games at reasonable settings, while 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are also adequate. The 15.6-inch screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is a nice perk too. This is a laptop you can use for work during the day and casual gaming after hours.

Step up to the HP Victus ‎15-fa0666TX if you're looking for more power to take on today's games. This slick and stylish gaming laptop features a 12th Gen Core i5-12450H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There's a 15.6-inch IPS full-HD 144Hz screen so even fast-moving scenes will look smooth without tearing. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 come preinstalled so your basic productivity needs are also taken care of. You get a decent array of ports, a backlit keyboard with dedicated number pad, and a dual-fan cooling system.

Here's a powerful gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Core i5-12650H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The Acer Nitro 5 also boasts of a 15.6-inch IPS display with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD are great for today's heavy games, plus future-proofing. Enjoy ray tracing effects as well as smooth performance thanks to this combination of hardware. You also get an advanced cooling system with the Nitro 5 AN515-58, and four-zone RGB-LED keyboard backlighting. There's a good range of ports and dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound enhancement.

This modest, understated laptop would be just suitable in a classroom or boardroom as on your desk at home. Whether you're working or playing games at moderate settings, the 12th Gen Core i5-12500H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU will keep things running smoothly. There's a 15.6-inch full-HD 120Hz display with an anti-glare finish. The Dell G15-5520's keyboard keys have a subtle orange backlighting accent. According to Dell, the cooling system is inspired by the ones in higher-end Alienware gaming laptops. At 2.51kg you shouldn't have much trouble carrying it around.

This model, the Legion 5 Pro, is based on the octa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5800H CPU, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. You also get a QHD resolution, 500-nit, 165Hz 16:10 15.6-inch IPS display with Dolby Vision and Pantone certification to take advantage of them. There's 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD which should be fine for current and future games. Lenovo promises a rapid charge up to 60 percent in half an hour, and it's surprisingly light at 2.45kg, although you're likely to use this laptop on a desk most of the time. You get dual 2W stereo speakers and what the company calls an intelligent dual-fan cooling system.

The MSI Sword 15 will definitely stand out with its slim profile and distinctive white keyboard deck with blue key backlighting. It also has another unique selling point – the brand new GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Matched with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, this laptop might have a bit of an extra edge in terms of future-proofing. The full-HD 144Hz screen is a nice touch, and the 2.25kg weight is a bit below average for gaming laptops. At this price, it's a compelling option.

