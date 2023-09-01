Technology News

OnePlus Confirms to Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update This Month: All Details

OnePlus has already released the OxygenOS 14 beta version on the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 September 2023 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus’ Trinity Engine could boost smartphone performance

Highlights
  • OnePlus OxygenOS 14 update will be rolled out on September 25
  • The company will introduce the Trinity Engine via OxygenOS 14
  • OxygenOS 14 update will bring better multi-tasking capability

OnePlus today has announced the release date for its custom software skin based on Android 14. OxygenOS 14 is confirmed for rollout later this month on eligible smartphones. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Nord 3 could be the first ones to get the latest software update. The company also shared that OxygenOS 14 will bring a Trinity Engine, which is said to offer integration between hardware and software. The company has already released the beta version of OxygenOS 14 to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

OnePlus, via a press release, has confirmed to begin the rollout of the stable version of OxygenOS 14 globally on September 25. The company claimed that the upcoming OS will be one of the first operating systems based on the yet-to-be-released Android 14. The update will bring a range of new features to improve the overall user experience. The new OxygenOS 14 is said to debut with Trinity Engine to establish integration between hardware and software.

OnePlus said that the Trinity Engine will not only improve the power consumption efficiency but will also offer better multi-tasking capability, and fast and smooth performance. It is likely to boost the overall performance of the smartphone.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has already started pushing off the OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for OnePlus Nord 3 5G users in India. The phone was launched with Oxygen OS 13.1 skin based on the Android 13 operating system. However, the programme is limited to only the first 500 users. Additionally, a few issues with the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 beta update were also highlighted by the company itself.

They include missing charging icons, probable ringing of the phone without any incoming call, probable misordering of album photos, Google Contacts failure, and many more. The company could release the Open Beta programme for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G soon. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, Android 14, OxygenOS 14
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
