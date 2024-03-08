Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 SE Key Features Tipped Again; May Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

Realme GT Neo 6 SE could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 March 2024 12:46 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Key Features Tipped Again; May Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is said to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5 SE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 SE could carry a 1.5K LTPO panel
  • The model may launch alongside a Realme GT Neo 6 model
  • The Realme GT Neo 6 may get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Realme GT Neo 6 SE is expected to launch later this year alongside the Realme GT Neo 6 model. The upcoming handsets are said to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5 SE and Realme GT Neo 5, respectively. Previous leaks and reports have suggested several key details of the phones. Now a tipster has shared some important features of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The new leak corroborates previously leaked specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared in a Weibo post that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE may come with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, signified by the model number SM7675. They add that the phone may be backed by a 5,500mAh battery. The tipster also claims that the handset will likely carry an LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. According to them, the LTPO feature on the phone is said to be better than the screens of several flagship handsets.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE may also support 100W wired fast charging. The base Realme GT Neo 6 has also been tipped to share similar display and charging details. As per the leak, the vanilla model may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a 6.74-inch 144Hz 1.5K display, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The model ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Offered in black, purple, and white colour options, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE started in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option at launch. The model is also available in three more RAM and storage configurations - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,400), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000), respectively.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 6 SE, Realme GT Neo 6 SE Specifications, Realme GT Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 6 series, Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price Reportedly Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
Bitcoin Shows Gradual Ascend Above $66,000, Ether Undergoes Price Correction

