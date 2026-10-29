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PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered and Monster Train 2

All games will be playable from November 3.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 October 2026 15:03 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered and Monster Train 2

Photo Credit: Aspyr

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered launched in 2025

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Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly games for November will be available till November 30
  • Dead Island 2 released in 2023
  • Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is developed by Aspyr
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PlayStation Plus will add Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered, and Monster Train 2 next month as part of the monthly games lineup. All three games will be available on PS Plus starting Tuesday, November 3.

PS Plus members can add the monthly free titles to their game library by November 30 and continue playing with an active PS Plus Essential, Extra, or Deluxe/Premium subscription. Meanwhile the PS Plus monthly games slate for October, which includes F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2, is available till November 2.

Here's a closer look at the PS Plus Essential lineup for next month:

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2, which was previously added to PS Plus Game Catalogue in 2024, arrives on the subscription service as part of the Essential monthly games lineup next month. Developed by Dambuster Studios, the survival horror game puts players in a zombie-infested LA and tasks them with making it out of the city with a bunch of stranded Hollywood celebrities.

The game features smaller hub-worlds spread across Los Angeles. These areas can be explored openly, where you can take on quests, find iconic LA landmarks, and save eccentric survivors. You also get an arsenal of melee weapons and guns to take on the undead trudging through the streets of LA. Dead Island 2 will be available to PS Plus members on both PS4 and PS5.

dead island 2 dead island 2

Dead Island 2 is set in a zombie-infested LA
Photo Credit: Deep Silver/ Dambuster Studios

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered

In April, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered was added to PS Plus. Now, the Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered collection is coming to the service in November. Developed and published by Aspyr, the collection remasters three classic Tomb Raider titles: Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness.

The remaster brings updates to both visuals and gameplay and allows players to choose between remastered graphics and the original look of the games. Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Monster Train 2

Monster Train 2 is a Roguelike deckbuilder where players control clans of former angels and demons to take on powerful beings called Titans, who have taken over Heaven. The narrative plays out across card battles that take place on a train that journeys through Heaven, Hell, and the Abyss.

Players can choose from a variety of clans and card types that come with unique abilities and build out their decks as per their preferred playstyle. Monster Train 2 will be available on PS5.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Violent and gratifying melee combat
  • Weapon variety and modifications
  • Hub world design
  • Short campaign
  • Bad
  • Lacklustre story and characters
  • Repetitive mission structure and gameplay
  • Occasional bugs, glitches
Read detailed Deep Silver Dead Island 2 review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dead Island
PEGI Rating 18+
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Series Tomb Raider
Comments

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Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games November 2026, PS Plus Monthly Games, PS Plus November 2026, Sony, PS5, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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