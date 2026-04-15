Microsoft has reportedly hiked prices of its Surface lineup. Some models in the Microsoft Store are now priced up to $500 more than they were a year ago. Rising costs of memory and other components are said to be the reason for the price rise. Both midrange and flagship Surface devices have seen a notable price jump, with the entry-level 13-inch model originally priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) a year back now costing $1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000). The price surge of Microsoft's Surface models reflects an industry trend.

Microsoft Surface PC Prices Increase Across All Segments

As first spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft has increased the price of the Surface lineup in the US. The company's US website has listed the Surface Pro 12-inch for $1,049, compared to its last year's price of $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000). The 13-inch Surface Pro 13 is currently available for $1,449, instead of last year's $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000).

Similarly, the price of the Surface Laptop 13 has increased to $1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) from $899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) last year. The 13.8-inch-inch Surface Laptop now costs $1,499 instead of $1,199. The Surface Laptop 15 is now listed for $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,49,000), compared to its launch price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000).

The price change applies to base models with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Models running on the Snapdragon X Plus chipset are affected by the price hike, except for the Surface Laptop 15, which has a Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood.

Rising memory chip costs are the reason behind the price hike. Windows Central cites a Microsoft spokesperson as saying, "Due to recent increases in memory and component costs, Surface is updating pricing on Microsoft.com for its current‑generation hardware portfolio. We remain committed to delivering value to customers and partners while upholding our standards for quality and innovation.”

The latest price hike shows a broader surge in costs of electronic items across the industry. Recently, Sony has increased the price of PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 across markets. Additionally, several smartphone brands, including Samsung and OnePlus, have reportedly hiked prices of select smartphones in India and global markets.

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