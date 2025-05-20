Technology News
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $1.5 Billion in India Unit

Apple ramped up iPhone production from India in March.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 May 2025 14:19 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $1.5 Billion in India Unit

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is positioning India as an alternative manufacturing base following US tariffs on China

  • uzhan Technology India, Foxconn's unit in Tamil Nadu
  • Apple is exporting around 600 tons of iPhones from India
  • Trump's tariff war with China has raised fears of higher iPhone prices
Apple supplier Foxconn will invest 1.5 billion rupees in its India unit, the company said in a filing, as the iPhone maker shifts more manufacturing out of tariff-hit China.

Foxconn's Singapore-based subsidiary will buy 12.77 billion shares worth 10 rupees apiece, amounting to 127.74 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) in Yuzhan Technology India, according to the London Stock Exchange filing.

Yuzhan Technology India, Foxconn's unit in Tamil Nadu, manufactures electronic components and also assembles Apple's iPhones.

Apple is positioning India as an alternative manufacturing base amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, which have raised supply chain concerns and fears of higher iPhone prices, Reuters reported last month.

In March, Apple ramped up India production, exporting around 600 tons of iPhones worth $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,103 crore) to the US. 

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: foxconn, apple, iphone, india
