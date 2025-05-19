Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next Gen Patch

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next-Gen Patch

Red Dead Redemption's next-gen upgrade could be released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 May 2025 15:05 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next-Gen Patch

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 is set for launch on June 5
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is capped to 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Take-Two has confirmed four games for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far
Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 this year. The acclaimed action-adventure title from Rockstar Games, which launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, will reportedly join the long list of third-party titles set to release on Nintendo's new console in 2025. The Switch 2 launch of the game could also come alongside a long-requested next-gen upgrade for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Switch 2

The information comes from Gamereactor, which claimed in a report published Friday that a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 could arrive later this year. Citing sources close to Rockstar, the publication also said the game could finally be getting a next-gen patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The console upgrade could be released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game or could be rolled out “somewhat later”, the report said. The next-gen patch will likely boost performance and visuals on current-generation consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still locked to 30fps on consoles and doesn't have a native app on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Fans of the game have long demanded a next-gen patch to improve performance on new hardware. The game's PC version, which launched in 2019, comes with uncapped framerate.

Rockstar Games and Nintendo have not commented on potential plans to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to Switch 2.

A host of popular third-party games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, including Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction, Elden Ring and more.

Developers and publishers have said they will support the Switch 2 platform going forward. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said last month that Microsoft would continue to support the new console with its first-party games. Rockstar parent Take-Two has already confirmed four of its games for Nintendo's new console — Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, and new WWE 2K and NBA 2K titles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption 2, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo, Switch 2, Rockstar Games, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $103,000 Amid Ongoing Market Uncertainty

Related Stories

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next-Gen Patch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Air Leak Suggests Battery Capacity, Thickness and Weight
  3. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Tipped to Launch Next Year
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  5. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
  6. Android Desktop Mode Said to Debut With Android 17 on Pixel
  7. Xiaomi 15s Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra Will Launch in China on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 Alongside Next-Gen Patch
  3. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $103,000 Amid Ongoing Market Uncertainty
  4. Epic Games Asks Court to Force Apple to Approve Fortnite on US Store
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; Likely to Launch on May 22
  6. OnePlus 13s India Launch Date Set for June 5; Specifications, Colourways Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Xiaomi 15s Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Xiaomi YU7 Launch Date Announced; XRING 01 Chipset Spotted in Geekbench
  8. Microsoft's Phone Link Panel Arrives on Start Menu With Support for Android Devices: Report
  9. Microsoft to Support Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol to Power Multi-Agent Workflows: Report
  10. Bungie Conducting 'Thorough Review' of Marathon After Artist Accuses Studio of Plagiarism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »