Red Dead Redemption 2 could be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 this year. The acclaimed action-adventure title from Rockstar Games, which launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, will reportedly join the long list of third-party titles set to release on Nintendo's new console in 2025. The Switch 2 launch of the game could also come alongside a long-requested next-gen upgrade for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to Switch 2

The information comes from Gamereactor, which claimed in a report published Friday that a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 could arrive later this year. Citing sources close to Rockstar, the publication also said the game could finally be getting a next-gen patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The console upgrade could be released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game or could be rolled out “somewhat later”, the report said. The next-gen patch will likely boost performance and visuals on current-generation consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still locked to 30fps on consoles and doesn't have a native app on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Fans of the game have long demanded a next-gen patch to improve performance on new hardware. The game's PC version, which launched in 2019, comes with uncapped framerate.

Rockstar Games and Nintendo have not commented on potential plans to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to Switch 2.

A host of popular third-party games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, including Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction, Elden Ring and more.

Developers and publishers have said they will support the Switch 2 platform going forward. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said last month that Microsoft would continue to support the new console with its first-party games. Rockstar parent Take-Two has already confirmed four of its games for Nintendo's new console — Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, and new WWE 2K and NBA 2K titles.