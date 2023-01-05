In addition to unveiling a raft of new gaming laptops, MSI has also updated its models aimed at professional content creators and those who need the performance but not necessarily the style of most gamer-focused hardware. These laptops feature Intel's new 13th Gen Core CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The creator models also typically use Nvidia's Studio drivers which are optimised and certified for content creation workflows and apps. The new models should go on sale in the US within a few weeks and make their way to India soon after.

The new MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio feature Intel's 13th Gen HX-series Core CPUs, up to the Core i9-13950HX with 24 cores, which is said to deliver desktop-class performance on the go. They also feature a new vapour chamber cooler. GPU options go up to the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. Both models support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and feature one PCIe 5.0 X4 slot for a high-performance NVMe SSD.

The larger Creator Z17HX Studio has a 17.3-inch QHD+ 16:10 2560x1200-pixel IPS-class panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The slightly more portable Z16 HX Studio features a 16-inch 120Hz panel with the same resolution and other specifications. The two weigh 2.49kg and 2.35kg respectively.

Other features include Thunderbolt 4, an SD Express card slot, an IR webcam, fingerprint sensor, per-key RGB LED backlighting, and a quad-speaker sound system on both models. Prices start at $2,999 (approximately Rs. 2,48,225 before taxes) and $2,899 (approximately Rs. 2,39,950) respectively.

As for the thin-and-light Prestige series, MSI has introduced refreshed MSI Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo models as well as the all-new MSI Prestige 13 Evo. The latter is what MSI is calling the lightest laptop in MSI's entire lineup, weighing only 990g thanks to an aluminium alloy chassis, while still delivering up to 15 hours of battery life.

The larger two models feature up to a Core i7-13700H CPU while the ultraportable Prestige 13 Evo gets a Core i7-1360P CPU. All three rely on Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics but MSI also offers another model, the Prestige 16 Studio, with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 discrete GPU. All models have 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 RAM and ship with Windows 11. They all feature white backlit keyboards, IR webcams, fingerprint sensors, and microSD card slots.

The MSI Modern series gets updated hardware and new colour options to keep things fresh. There's also a new MSI Summit Flip Evo model with a 13.4-inch full-HD touchscreen.

In addition to laptops, MSI has announced its new MSI Pen 2 stylus, which uses the MPP 2.6 standard to ensure compatibility with a variety of laptops, and boasts of haptic feedback as well as 4,096-level pressure sensitivity. It can also work as a traditional writing implement so you don't have to switch what you're holding to take notes on paper.

Disclosure: MSI sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel stay for CES 2023.