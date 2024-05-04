Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 80,000

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and a 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card.

Updated: 4 May 2024 07:00 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 80,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2
  • Amazon is providing additional no-cost EMI options for buyers
  • Gaming laptops from Asus, MSI, HP, Dell, and more have a discounted price
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 opened for all users of the platform at noon on May 2. The e-commerce giant's annual sale brings lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Some of the notable categories include smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. These discounts can be found on both Amazon's website as well as its Android and iOS apps. In this article, we have curated the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000.

Before we jump into the deals, shoppers should know that they can also get additional deals apart from product-specific discounts via bank deals, vouchers, and exchange offers. For alternative payment options, you can also check out no-cost EMI options detailed on the individual product pages. Now, let us take a look at the best gaming laptop deals from brands such as Asus, MSI, HP, Dell, and more.

Best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Rs. 1,00,190 Rs. 62,990
MSI GF63 Rs. 78,990 Rs. 41,990
Asus TUF Gaming F17 Rs. 82,990 Rs. 52,990
HP Victus Rs. 95,746 Rs. 77,999
Dell G15-5530 Rs. 1,07,215 Rs. 75,990
Acer Nitro V Rs. 99,999 Rs. 77,990
Lenovo LOQ Rs. 95,890 Rs. 67,990
MSI GF63 Laptop

MSI GF63 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor APU Quad Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.86 kg
HP Victus 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Victus 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.29 kg
