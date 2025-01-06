Technology News
  Samsung Unveils Vision AI Technology for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup at CES 2025

Samsung Unveils Vision AI Technology for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup at CES 2025

Vision AI capabilities will come to Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame smart TVs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 14:44 IST
Samsung Unveils Vision AI Technology for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Samsung

Vision AI can also upscale the picture and audio shown on the smart TV

Highlights
  • Samsung’s smart TVs and monitors will also feature Copilot AI
  • Vision AI’s Click to Search lets users search about the on-screen visuals
  • Another Live Translate feature shows real-time subtitle translations
Samsung unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) technology dubbed Vision AI on Monday. It is an on-screen AI system that adds several capabilities to the South Korean tech giant's smart TVs, smart monitors, as well as other smart home appliances with a screen. The first look of the AI feature was showcased ahead of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The company highlighted that Vision AI will be expanded to the company's 2025 smart TV portfolio including the Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame models.

Samsung Introduces Vision AI Capabilities

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced Vision AI and the different devices that will support the new AI-powered features. Samsung said the new technology will transform smart TVs from a “one-directional device for passive consumption” to “interactive, intelligent partners” that can adapt to users' needs.

Samsung also revealed the new AI-powered features users will get with the Vision AI integration. Click to Search will let users quickly look up information about the content being displayed on the screen. It can identify actors, locations, objects and more. A Live Translate feature is also being added that offers real-time subtitle translations. The company is using an on-device AI translation model for this.

Apart from this, Vision AI will also let users generate wallpapers to turn their idle screens into art canvases. The South Korean tech giant has also integrated the AI system with the SmartThings ecosystem letting users use the screens as the central hub for several smart home features. With Home Insights, it will provide real-time updates about various smart home devices as well as safety alerts and daily updates.

Further, Pet and Family Care uses Vision AI to keep an eye on family members and pets. The technology can automatically adjust room settings depending on what the loved one is doing. For example, if a child falls asleep, the AI feature can automatically dim the lights and set the AC unit to a comfortable temperature.

Additionally, Vision AI will also upscale the picture and sound quality by dynamically analysing each frame. The new smart TVs in the 2025 portfolio will also feature Copilot AI assistant, as a result of a collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft. The tech giant also revealed that it is planning to work with other AI companies such as Google to expand Vision AI's capabilities.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Vision AI, Smart TVs, CES 2025, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Unveils Vision AI Technology for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup at CES 2025
