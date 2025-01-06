Samsung unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) technology dubbed Vision AI on Monday. It is an on-screen AI system that adds several capabilities to the South Korean tech giant's smart TVs, smart monitors, as well as other smart home appliances with a screen. The first look of the AI feature was showcased ahead of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The company highlighted that Vision AI will be expanded to the company's 2025 smart TV portfolio including the Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame models.

Samsung Introduces Vision AI Capabilities

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced Vision AI and the different devices that will support the new AI-powered features. Samsung said the new technology will transform smart TVs from a “one-directional device for passive consumption” to “interactive, intelligent partners” that can adapt to users' needs.

Samsung also revealed the new AI-powered features users will get with the Vision AI integration. Click to Search will let users quickly look up information about the content being displayed on the screen. It can identify actors, locations, objects and more. A Live Translate feature is also being added that offers real-time subtitle translations. The company is using an on-device AI translation model for this.

Apart from this, Vision AI will also let users generate wallpapers to turn their idle screens into art canvases. The South Korean tech giant has also integrated the AI system with the SmartThings ecosystem letting users use the screens as the central hub for several smart home features. With Home Insights, it will provide real-time updates about various smart home devices as well as safety alerts and daily updates.

Further, Pet and Family Care uses Vision AI to keep an eye on family members and pets. The technology can automatically adjust room settings depending on what the loved one is doing. For example, if a child falls asleep, the AI feature can automatically dim the lights and set the AC unit to a comfortable temperature.

Additionally, Vision AI will also upscale the picture and sound quality by dynamically analysing each frame. The new smart TVs in the 2025 portfolio will also feature Copilot AI assistant, as a result of a collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft. The tech giant also revealed that it is planning to work with other AI companies such as Google to expand Vision AI's capabilities.