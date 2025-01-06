LG 2025 OLED Evo TVs powered by the latest Alpha 11 processor were unveiled in Seoul on Sunday ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. With its latest TV lineup, the company is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI), integrating a feature dubbed AI Search which leverages large language models (LLMs) for contextual understanding. Equipped with OLED screens, the LG 2025 OLED Evo TVs are claimed to output deep black levels in both bright and dark settings. They boast features such as Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional, AI Sound Pro, and variable refresh rate (VRR).

LG 2025 OLED Evo TVs: Features

LG detailed the features of the 2025 OLED Evo TVs in a newsroom post. As per the company, they feature an upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology which is said to significantly boost brightness and present fine details across different levels by enhancing the light control architecture and making use of light-boosting algorithms. LG claims it can achieve three times higher brightness levels than conventional OLED models.

The LG TVs support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation which is an advanced version of the traditional filmmaker mode developed in collaboration with the creative community. As per the company, it automatically adjusts the picture settings based on the lighting conditions. The 2025 OLED Evo models are powered by LG's latest Alpha 11 Gen 2 AI processors with deep learning algorithms for upscaling low-resolution and low-quality images into high-definition.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional feature offers professional content creators more control over HDR10 content. They also boast several gaming-centric features. This includes a 165Hz VRR at 4K resolution, as well as Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium certifications. LG says its new TVs can reduce the input lag by up to 165 frames per second (fps). For audio, the LG 2025 OLED Evo TVs come with AI Sound Pro. This is said to deliver immersive audio with virtual 11.1.2 channels of surround sound.

LG's new TVs leverage AI for its AI Search feature. The company says they can understand user intentions with conversational context. Further, the TVs get Microsoft Copilot as an AI chatbot which can find and organise complex information using contextual cues. Meanwhile, users can also take advantage of the Generative Image Gallery feature to create custom backgrounds using voice commands.

The LG M5 series is capable of transmitting wireless audio and video steam at up to 144Hz. LG says it does so without latency or a loss in picture quality. This wireless audiovisual technology is also being extended to QNED TVs.

The TVs have been awarded UL Solutions' “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” verification, Intertek's certification for 100 percent colour fidelity, and TÜV Rheinland's “Quick Stability with Image Quality” certification. Further, LG says its 83G5 models have been bestowed with the CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award, while the 83M5 model has been given the Honouree title in the Video Display category.