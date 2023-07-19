Technology News

OnePlus 12 Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,400mAh Battery Tipped

OnePlus 12 is said to debut with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2023
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 56,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 might pack a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup
  • It could run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14
  • OnePlus 12 is likely to succeed OnePlus 11

OnePlus 12 is reportedly in the works and is said to go official in December this year or early 2024. Ahead of the formal debut, specifications of the handset have been leaked in detail by an online publication. The OnePlus 12 is tipped to come with an AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be equipped with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The handset is said to feature a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, leaked the complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12.

As per the leak, the OnePlus 12 will run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top and feature a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset — Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 12 is tipped to pack a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. It is said to offer 3X optical zoom capabilities. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. It is said to come with an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The OnePlus 12 could be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The upcoming flagship OnePlus 12 is likely to succeed the OnePlus 11 5G, which was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 61,999 for the 16GB + 256G storage variant. The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate of 0-120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
FTX License Cancelled by Australia Securities Regulator Effective From July 14
White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices

