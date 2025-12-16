Technology News
English Edition

Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled

Dhruv64 is a 64-bit dual-core microprocessor with a 1.0GHz clock speed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 14:33 IST
Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled

Photo Credit: PIB

After Dhruv46, C-DAC plans to unveil Dhanush and Dhanush+ processors

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The chipset was developed by C-DAC, which is under MeitY
  • Dhruv64 was built under the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP)
  • It will strengthen the country’s domestic semiconductor pipeline
Advertisement

Dhruv64, a 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor, was unveiled on Monday as India's first homegrown chip. The fully-indigenous CPU was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP). It was introduced under the Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) initiative, which supports chip design, testing and prototyping using the open-source RISC-V architecture. Dhruv64 is designed to power a wide range of electronic devices, including industrial systems and connected gadgets. The development strengthens the country's ability to build processors domestically, reducing reliance on imports.

Dhruv64: Features and Details

A microprocessor is essentially the brain of any electronic system, whether a smartphone, computer, medical device, industrial controller, or Internet of Things (IoT) device. It executes instructions that make software run and hardware work. For instance, in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, the custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU is the microprocessor.

Dhruv64 is built using the RISC-V architecture, which is an open, royalty-free set of computer instructions that designers can use without licensing fees. That contrasts with many traditional processor designs that require expensive licences. RISC-V's openness makes it easier for Indian researchers, startups and companies to collaborate, experiment and innovate with chip designs. The microprocessor has a 1.0GHz clock speed and a 64-bit dual-core architecture. The diversity and reliability of the design make it suitable for 5G infrastructure, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and more.

Most countries import the bulk of their microprocessors. India consumes about 20 percent of the world's microprocessors but has historically manufactured only a tiny fraction of them. Having a homegrown design like Dhruv64 means reducing this dependency and creating an ecosystem where companies, academics and startups can prototype and scale new computing products at lower costs. It is also a security-wise safer option to use an indigenous chip for critical infrastructure, such as defence tech.

Dhruv64 is part of a larger roadmap that includes earlier India-designed processors like Thejas32 and Thejas64, as well as Dhanush and Dhanush+, which are currently under development.

Notably, several national programmes currently support indigenous chip design. These include DIR-V, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, Design Linked Incentive (DLI), and the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Programme- idea to innovation (INUP-i2i) initiative.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dhruv64, India, Microprocessor
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Key Specifications Spotted in Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  4. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  5. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  6. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  7. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Is Coming Next Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. Honor Power 2 Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With a 10,080mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  5. Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
  6. Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
  7. Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
  8. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
  9. Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
  10. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Key Specifications Spotted in Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »