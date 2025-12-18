Nvidia is reportedly preparing to reduce production of its GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards by as much as 30 to 40 percent in early 2026 due to ongoing memory shortages. As per the report, the first GPU products that will be affected by this adjustment are GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GDDR7, as the RAM shortage has particularly affected the GDDR6 or GDDR7 variants. Earlier, a report claimed that the shortage could also result in smartphone brands not bringing the 16GB RAM variant to the market in 2026.

Nvidia to Reportedly Reduce Production of GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 5060 Ti

According to China's BoBantang (via Benchlife), Nvidia has told its suppliers to cut down the production of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs by 30 to 40 percent in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in the ongoing year. The report also claims that the chipmaker has not yet informed its third-party customers about a price hike for the consumer products, but it might be close to doing so.

The report suggests that Nvidia's planned cuts are linked to shortages across multiple memory segments, including GDDR7 and broader VRAM supply, pressing it to adjust how it allocates memory chips among its GPU product stacks. Nvidia might be favouring higher-margin and enterprise-focused GPUs over the affordable consumer-focused products.

Notably, the RTX 50 lineup is Nvidia's flagship consumer GPU series based on the Blackwell chipset. The lineup includes a range of graphics cards, from mid-tier models RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 Ti to higher-end models, such as the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090. The report specifically mentioned the RTX 5070 Ti and the 16GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti as among the first cards that could see reduced supply in 2026 if the claimed plan goes ahead.

A major reason behind the global RAM shortage is said to be the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which are consuming far larger volumes of high-performance memory than traditional consumer hardware. Chipmakers have reportedly increasingly prioritised the data-centre-grade products for AI companies, as they command higher margins.

As a result, capacity that would typically go toward consumer graphics cards and PCs has been redirected toward enterprise and AI customers. Memory suppliers such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have publicly highlighted strong demand from AI accelerators, which has reshaped production planning across the industry.