Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, S Pen Support Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, S Pen Support Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD AMOLED touchscreen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 12:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, S Pen Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 is available in a single Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 is now available for purchase in India
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 runs Windows 11 Home
  • The Galaxy Book 5 offers several AI-based features
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book 5 in India on Friday. The new AI-enabled laptop is available with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processors with an NPU (neural processing unit) that is claimed to deliver up to 12 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). The Galaxy Book 5 features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display and packs a 61.2Wh battery. Buyers can choose between 16GB or 32GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB storage variants. Samsung claims the device offers up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 price in India starts at Rs. 77,990 for the base variant and the laptop is available in four variants with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. It is sold in a single Grey colourway.

Consumers can purchase the Galaxy Book 5 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and online portals. As part of an introductory offer, Samsung is offering up to Rs. 10,000 bank-based cashback and a 24-month no-cost EMI option for the buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 runs Windows 11 Home and sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD AMOLED touchscreen with anti-glare coating. The display has S Pen support. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U) processor, along with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The company claims the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 delivers over 38 percent better graphics performance compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 4. It also includes an NPU with up to 12 TOPS, enabling enhanced AI-powered features.

The Galaxy Book 5 offers several AI-based features, including AI Photo Remaster, AI Select, Circle to Search on PC, and Transcript Assist on PC. Like the recent Samsung Galaxy Book laptops, the new model has a dedicated Copilot button. It offers Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen for multi-device connectivity.

The Galaxy Book 5 has two built-in HDMI, two USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot and an RJ45 port for LAN connections.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Book 5 with a 61.2Wh battery, and the laptop is advertised to offer up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 5, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Specifications, Samsung, Intel Core Ultra 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
Sony Reportedly Working on Nintendo-Switch Style Hybrid PS6 Handheld With AMD APU

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, S Pen Support Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. Amazfit Helio Strap, Amazfit Balance 2Â Launched in India: Check Prices
  4. Google's Phone App Now Supports 'Profile Cards': Here's How to Set Yours Up
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With S Pen Support Launched in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  7. Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamer's Delight
  8. Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs, Says Tomb Raider Is Unaffected
  9. Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Launched in India: See Price, Features
  10. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Pixel Care+ Programme for Pixel, Fitbit Devices With Free Screen Replacement and Priority Support
  2. OpenAI Introduces GPT-Realtime Speech Generation Model, Makes Realtime API Generally Available
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Shorter Disappearing Messages Timers
  4. Sony Reportedly Working on Nintendo-Switch Style Hybrid PS6 Handheld With AMD APU
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, S Pen Support Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, Android 16 Listed on Geekbench
  8. Microsoft Unveils Its First Fully Homegrown AI Models; Set to Bring New Features to Copilot
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images
  10. Apple Powerbeats Fit Earbuds Teased With Familiar Design Ahead of Fall 2025 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »