Samsung launched the Galaxy Book 5 in India on Friday. The new AI-enabled laptop is available with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processors with an NPU (neural processing unit) that is claimed to deliver up to 12 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). The Galaxy Book 5 features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display and packs a 61.2Wh battery. Buyers can choose between 16GB or 32GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB storage variants. Samsung claims the device offers up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 price in India starts at Rs. 77,990 for the base variant and the laptop is available in four variants with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. It is sold in a single Grey colourway.

Consumers can purchase the Galaxy Book 5 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and online portals. As part of an introductory offer, Samsung is offering up to Rs. 10,000 bank-based cashback and a 24-month no-cost EMI option for the buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 runs Windows 11 Home and sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD AMOLED touchscreen with anti-glare coating. The display has S Pen support. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U) processor, along with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The company claims the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 delivers over 38 percent better graphics performance compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 4. It also includes an NPU with up to 12 TOPS, enabling enhanced AI-powered features.

The Galaxy Book 5 offers several AI-based features, including AI Photo Remaster, AI Select, Circle to Search on PC, and Transcript Assist on PC. Like the recent Samsung Galaxy Book laptops, the new model has a dedicated Copilot button. It offers Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen for multi-device connectivity.

The Galaxy Book 5 has two built-in HDMI, two USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot and an RJ45 port for LAN connections.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Book 5 with a 61.2Wh battery, and the laptop is advertised to offer up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

