Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With Snapdragon X Chip Silently Listed on Website: Price, Specifications

The Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G is a certified Copilot+ PC and supports features such as Cocreator and Windows Studio Effects.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2025 15:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With Snapdragon X Chip Silently Listed on Website: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G comes in a single Sapphire Blue colour

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display
  • The laptop comes with a Snapdragon X chip and 45 TOPS NPU
  • It is claimed to deliver up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G has been silently launched in select markets. It is the latest addition to the Galaxy Book 5 series and arrives as the successor to the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, introduced in September 2024. The AI PC is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipset, accompanied by an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS screen. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of eUFS onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G price is set at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900). It is listed in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration, in a Sapphire Blue colourway. The laptop is available for purchase in the UK via the Samsung UK website (via XpertPick).

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS screen. It measures 356.6 x 229.8 x 15.5 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 1.66kg.

Powering the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G is an octa-core Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor with a 3.0GHz burst clock speed. It is complemented by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of eUFS storage. The AI PC is claimed to have a Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS of performance for handling artificial intelligence (AI) tasks.

The laptop comes with a 2-megapixel web camera, dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and integrated dual-array microphones. As per the company, the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G is a certified Copilot+ PC and supports features such as Cocreator and Windows Studio Effects. It also gets support for Live Captions.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G include one USB 3.2 Type-A port, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port with 4K 60Hz support, a microSD multi-media card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and sub-6GHz 5G. The laptop packs a 61.5Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge. It ships with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
