Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in India With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 12:33 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G comes in Black, Blue and Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display protection
  • The handset will get six years of OS and security updates
  • The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has been launched in India. The handset was already available in select global markets, and the Indian variant is similar to its global counterparts. The Galaxy A17 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, and it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on an Exynos 1330 chipset. The Galaxy A17 5G supports Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search features and runs on Android 15, and is slated to get six years of OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India is set at Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. The handset is already listed on the company's website.

The handset is offered in Black, Blue and Grey colourways, respectively. It is available for purchase in the country via the Samsung India e-store, Amazon and Flipkart. 

Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, via Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by an octa core in-house Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone will get six years of major OS upgrades and security updates. It supports AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search.

For optics, the Galaxy A17 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It also includes a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A17 5G with support for 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 192g.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

