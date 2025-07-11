Samsung Days sale 2025, the company's India-focused sale, will kick off starting Saturday, July 12. The six-day-long sale event will exclusively take place on Samsung's website, its Shop app, and offline Experience stores, and conclude on July 18. The South Korean tech giant stated that the focus this year is on its AI-powered devices across categories. Interested individuals can find direct discounts, bank offers, a no-cost EMI payment option, as well as freebies with select products. Notably, Amazon is also hosting its Prime Day sale between July 12-14.
In a press release, the tech giant detailed its six-day-long sale event. During the Samsung Days sale, individuals can find up to 41 percent off (on MRP) on smartphones such as Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more. The company is also offering discounts up to 35 percent on select laptops, and up to 65 percent on tablets. Samsung has also listed its AI-powered smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and monitors with lucrative deals.
Apart from the direct discount, individuals can also avail of bank offers for additional price cuts. On making transactions with HDFC, Axis, and other leading bank cards (both debit and credit), buyers can get up to 27.5 percent cashback (upper limit set at Rs. 55,000).
Additionally, those looking to buy a new Samsung smart TV can get a free TV or soundbar with select models. Smart TV buyers will also get up to 20 percent instant bank discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000.
Samsung Days Sale 2025: Details
|Category
|Offers
|Highlight Model
|Smartphones
|Up to 41 percent off on MRP
|Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A26
|Laptops
|Up to 35 percent off on MRP
|Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book 4
|Tablets, Accessories & Wearables
|Up to 65 percent off on MRP
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 Series, Galaxy Fit3
|TVs
|- Up to 40 percent off on MRP
- Free TV or Soundbar on select TVs
- Up to 20 percent Instant bank discount
- Up to Rs. 27000 instant card discount on Frame TVs
- Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 5000
|43-inch Crystal UHD 43UE8F 4K Smart TV, 43-inch QEF1 OLED TV, 55-inch QBE OLED TV, 55-inch SSL503F Frame TV, 65-inch QN85F 4K Neo QLED, 65-inch QN90F 4K OLED TV
|Refrigerators
|- Up to 49 percent off on MRP
- Instant card discount up to Rs. 5000
- Samsung Care+ Offer: 1-Year Extended Warranty worth Rs. 4490 at Rs. 449* (Side by Side & French Door Refrigerators)
- 20 Year Warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor
- EMI from Rs. 1290
|236L Convertible Freezer Plus Double Door, 336L Convertible Side by Side, 499L Bespoke AI Double Door
|Washing Machines
|- Up to 50 percent off on MRP
- Samsung Care+ Offer: 2-Year Extended Warranty worth Rs. 4290 at Rs. 499* (Front Load)
- 20 Year Warranty on Digital Inverter Motor (Fully Automatic Top Load & Front Load)
- EMI from Rs. 990
|All Front Load 28kg and Top Load 8kg
|Microwaves
|- Up to 50 percent off on MRP
- 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity
- EMI from Rs. 990
|28L & above convection microwaves
|Monitors
|- Up to 56 percent off on MRP
- Instant card discount up to Rs. 5000 on Gaming Monitors
|32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor, 32-inch M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor, 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 2K QDHD Gaming Monitor
|Air Conditioners
|- 10 Year Warranty on compressor (all models)
- 5 Year comprehensive warranty (all models)
- Pre-installed filter on 5 Star Windfree models
|Windfree Series