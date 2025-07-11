Technology News
Samsung Days Sale 2025 Offers Up to 41 Percent Discount on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge

The Samsung Days sale 2025 will start on July 12.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 19:03 IST
Samsung Days Sale 2025 Offers Up to 41 Percent Discount on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge

The discounted devices can be purchased from the Samsung Shop app, Experience Stores, and company website

Highlights
  • Samsung Days sale 2025 will conclude on July 18
  • The company is offering up to 35 percent off on select laptops
  • Buyers can also get a free TV or Soundbar on select smart TVs
Samsung Days sale 2025, the company's India-focused sale, will kick off starting Saturday, July 12. The six-day-long sale event will exclusively take place on Samsung's website, its Shop app, and offline Experience stores, and conclude on July 18. The South Korean tech giant stated that the focus this year is on its AI-powered devices across categories. Interested individuals can find direct discounts, bank offers, a no-cost EMI payment option, as well as freebies with select products. Notably, Amazon is also hosting its Prime Day sale between July 12-14.

Samsung Day Sale 2025 to Offer Discounts on AI-Powered Devices

In a press release, the tech giant detailed its six-day-long sale event. During the Samsung Days sale, individuals can find up to 41 percent off (on MRP) on smartphones such as Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more. The company is also offering discounts up to 35 percent on select laptops, and up to 65 percent on tablets. Samsung has also listed its AI-powered smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and monitors with lucrative deals.

Apart from the direct discount, individuals can also avail of bank offers for additional price cuts. On making transactions with HDFC, Axis, and other leading bank cards (both debit and credit), buyers can get up to 27.5 percent cashback (upper limit set at Rs. 55,000).

Additionally, those looking to buy a new Samsung smart TV can get a free TV or soundbar with select models. Smart TV buyers will also get up to 20 percent instant bank discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Days Sale 2025: Details

Category Offers Highlight Model
Smartphones Up to 41 percent off on MRP Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A26
Laptops Up to 35 percent off on MRP Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book 4
Tablets, Accessories & Wearables Up to 65 percent off on MRP Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 Series, Galaxy Fit3
TVs - Up to 40 percent off on MRP
- Free TV or Soundbar on select TVs
- Up to 20 percent Instant bank discount
- Up to Rs. 27000 instant card discount on Frame TVs
- Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 5000		 43-inch Crystal UHD 43UE8F 4K Smart TV, 43-inch QEF1 OLED TV, 55-inch QBE OLED TV, 55-inch SSL503F Frame TV, 65-inch QN85F 4K Neo QLED, 65-inch QN90F 4K OLED TV
Refrigerators - Up to 49 percent off on MRP
- Instant card discount up to Rs. 5000
- Samsung Care+ Offer: 1-Year Extended Warranty worth Rs. 4490 at Rs. 449* (Side by Side & French Door Refrigerators)
- 20 Year Warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor
- EMI from Rs. 1290		 236L Convertible Freezer Plus Double Door, 336L Convertible Side by Side, 499L Bespoke AI Double Door
Washing Machines - Up to 50 percent off on MRP
- Samsung Care+ Offer: 2-Year Extended Warranty worth Rs. 4290 at Rs. 499* (Front Load)
- 20 Year Warranty on Digital Inverter Motor (Fully Automatic Top Load & Front Load)
- EMI from Rs. 990		 All Front Load 28kg and Top Load 8kg
Microwaves - Up to 50 percent off on MRP
- 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity
- EMI from Rs. 990		 28L & above convection microwaves
Monitors - Up to 56 percent off on MRP
- Instant card discount up to Rs. 5000 on Gaming Monitors		 32-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor, 32-inch M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor, 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 2K QDHD Gaming Monitor
Air Conditioners - 10 Year Warranty on compressor (all models)
- 5 Year comprehensive warranty (all models)
- Pre-installed filter on 5 Star Windfree models		 Windfree Series
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
