Samsung Days sale 2025, the company's India-focused sale, will kick off starting Saturday, July 12. The six-day-long sale event will exclusively take place on Samsung's website, its Shop app, and offline Experience stores, and conclude on July 18. The South Korean tech giant stated that the focus this year is on its AI-powered devices across categories. Interested individuals can find direct discounts, bank offers, a no-cost EMI payment option, as well as freebies with select products. Notably, Amazon is also hosting its Prime Day sale between July 12-14.

Samsung Day Sale 2025 to Offer Discounts on AI-Powered Devices

In a press release, the tech giant detailed its six-day-long sale event. During the Samsung Days sale, individuals can find up to 41 percent off (on MRP) on smartphones such as Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more. The company is also offering discounts up to 35 percent on select laptops, and up to 65 percent on tablets. Samsung has also listed its AI-powered smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and monitors with lucrative deals.

Apart from the direct discount, individuals can also avail of bank offers for additional price cuts. On making transactions with HDFC, Axis, and other leading bank cards (both debit and credit), buyers can get up to 27.5 percent cashback (upper limit set at Rs. 55,000).

Additionally, those looking to buy a new Samsung smart TV can get a free TV or soundbar with select models. Smart TV buyers will also get up to 20 percent instant bank discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Days Sale 2025: Details