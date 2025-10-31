Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro is listed as running Windows 11 Pro 64-bit on Geekbench.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 October 2025 13:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro is the purported successor to Galaxy Book 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Book 6 Pro is said to be powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 chip
  • The laptop was listed on Geekbench with 32GB of RAM and Windows 11 Pro
  • It registered a quantised score of 7,612 in the Geekbench AI test
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy Book 5 Pro. While details about its launch remain under wraps, AI PC has allegedly been listed on a benchmarking website, highlighting several of its key specifications. It is said to be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, paired with 32GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro listing also sheds light on what to expect from the laptop in terms of AI performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Geekbench Listing

A Samsung laptop with the model number "Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro-PAMB" has been listed on Geekbench (via Abhishek Yadav on X). The laptop shows up with an Intel Core Ultra 5 338H CPU. It is a 12-core processor with a base frequency of 1.90GHz. The processor features four cores in Cluster 1 and eight cores in Cluster 2.

The model name on Geekbench suggests that the purported laptop may launch with the Galaxy Book 6 Pro moniker.

The 12-core may be paired with up to approximately 32.00GB of RAM, which could be marketed as simply 32GB. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro is listed as running Windows 11 Pro 64-bit and runs the ONNX AI framework. It is suggested to be equipped with the Samsung NP960XJG-PS motherboard.

Benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro also give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of AI performance. In the Geekbench AI 1.4.0 for Windows AVX2 test, the laptop registered 1,764 and 4,136 half-precision and single-precision scores, respectively. On Geekbench, notably, each score is the geometric mean of the corresponding workload scores.

Further, the laptop is also said to have a quantised score of 7,612. This metric is used to measure a device's AI performance using the quantisation process. During the test, the precision of numbers is reduced to increase the speed and efficiency of AI models.

Gadgets 360, however, was unable to verify the presence of the listing on the Geekbench Browser.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM
