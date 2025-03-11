Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series has been launched in India. The latest laptop lineup by South Korean brand includes three entries — Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 5 360. The Galaxy Book 5 series is equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with an NPU that is claimed to deliver up to 47 TOPS for AI-based features. The Copilot+ PCs offer AMOLED display with up to 3K resolution. The Pro models feature quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The laptops bring several Galaxy AI capabilities and they are claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Price in India

Price of Galaxy Book 5 Pro starts at Rs. 1,31,990 and the price of Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 starts at Rs. 1,55,990. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 5 360 is available with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,14,990.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 5 360, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 are live at Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafes, and select authorised retail stores and online portals. They will go on sale from March 20. Customers pre-booking the latest laptops can purchase the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Rs. 2,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Specifications

The Galaxy Book 5 series ships with Windows 11. They can be configured with either Intel Core Ultra 7 series CPUs or Intel Core Ultra 5 series CPUs along with Intel Arc GPU. All three models come in two RAM options —16GB and 32GB — and three storage options — 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The Lunar Lake's redesigned CPU-GPU setup and NPU are claimed to deliver a 3x boost in AI compute power and result in 40 percent lower SoC power consumption compared to previous generations. They offer Galaxy AI features including AI Select and Photo Remaster.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro boasts a 14-inch AMOLED display with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has a 16-inch AMOLED 3K display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy Book 5 360 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 Pro

Photo Credit: Samsung

Besides the Galaxy AI suit, the new Galaxy Book 5 series brings several AI features including Microsoft Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and more for multi-device connectivity. They have Samsung Knox protection as well.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 house quad speakers, while the Galaxy Book 5 360 has stereo speakers. The laptops come with Dolby Atmos support. For video calls, all three laptop models feature a 2-megapixel 1080-pixel full-HD Webcam.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 5 Pro is backed by a 63.1Wh battery while the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 house 76.1Wh and 68.1Wh battery units, respectively. The lineup is advertised to deliver up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 weigh 1.23kg, 1.56kg and 1.46kg respectively.