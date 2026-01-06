Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung​ Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched at CES 2026

Samsung​ Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched at CES 2026

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra has a 16.0-inch WQXGA+ touch AMOLED display with an anti-reflective coating.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 13:08 IST
Samsung​ Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched at CES 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung​ Galaxy Book 6 Ultra has a 2-megapixel full-HD webcam

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro features an AMOLED touchscreen
  • The Ultra model houses an 80.20Wh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Book series runs on Windows 11 Home
Samsung introduced Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 laptops during CES 2026. The new laptop models feature up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 and 5060 laptop GPUs. The Galaxy Book 6 series comes with Windows 11 Home, and all three models offer Dolby Atmos audio. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra is the most flagship model in the lineup, and it features a 16-inch AMOLED touch display and an 80.2Wh battery. Samsung says this model offers up to 30 hours of video playback time on a single charge. 

The company has yet to reveal the prices for the Galaxy Book 6 series. It has, however, been confirmed that they will be available in select markets by the end of the month. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra will be released in a single Gray colourway, while the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 will be available in Gray and Silver shades.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Book 6 Enterprise Edition in certain markets in April.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 16.0-inch WQXGA+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) touch AMOLED display with anti-reflective coating and up to 1000 nits brightness. The laptop is available in Intel Core Ultra X9, 9 X7, and 7 Series 3 (Intel Evo Edition) processor options supported by Intel NPU offering up to 50 TOPS.

For graphics, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra offers either the Intel Arc Graphics or Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060/5070 with 8GB GDDR7 VRAM. It supports up to 64GB LPDDR5X. The laptop can be availed in 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB PCIe SSD storage options with an expansion slot.

Connectivity options available on the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra include Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7. It includes different ports such as Thunderbolt 4 (2x), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card slot, and a headphone and mic combo jack.

The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra has a 2-megapixel full-HD webcam and two array microphones. It features a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos audio. The laptop has a haptic touch trackpad and a two-tone backlit Pro keyboard. It houses an 80.20Wh battery, with 100W (internal) or 140W (external) fast charging support. It is advertised to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback on a single charge. It measures 356.9x248.0x15.4mm and weighs up to 1.89kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 come in 14-inch and 16-inch size variants. They also run on Windows 11 Home. The Pro model is available in Intel Core Ultra X7, 7, and 5 (Intel Evo Edition) processor options, while the vanilla model is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 and 5 processors. They include Intel NPU with up to 50 TOPS. The standard model has Intel Graphics, while the Pro model offers both Intel and Intel Arc Graphics, depending on configuration.

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro features an AMOLED touchscreen with an anti-reflective coating, while the Galaxy Book 6 has an IPS panel, with touch support only on the 16-inch model.

Both Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 are configurable with 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X RAM. They come with up to 1TB PCIe SSD options. Both models include a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, a headphone/mic jack, and a USB Type-C port. They feature a 2-megapixel full-HD webcam, speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual microphones. They offer a Backlit Pro Keyboard and haptic or standard trackpads.

Both Galaxy Book 6 Pro support Wi-Fi 7 and have up to 78.07Wh battery (67.18Wh for the 14-inch) with a 65W adapter. The Galaxy Book 6, on the other hand, has Wi-Fi 6E and a 61.2Wh battery that can be charged through a 45W adapter. It also sports a traditional click pad. 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 6, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Specifications, CES 2026, CES, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Samsung​ Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Launched at CES 2026
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

