Technology News
loading

TSMC Said to Have Suspended Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Curbs

TSMC complies with all relevant regulations and “will continue to serve all customers around the world,” said CEO CC Wei.

By Debby Wu, Bloomberg |  Updated: 24 October 2022 12:14 IST
TSMC Said to Have Suspended Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Curbs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Biren earlier concluded its AI chips produced by TSMC are not under the latest US export restrictions

Highlights
  • TSMC's decision comes after Biren's chips outperform Nvidia's A100 chips
  • Biren is one of China's most promising semiconductor designers
  • Biren is considered China's contender to graphics chips from Nvidia

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has suspended production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with US regulations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The decision is connected with information in the public domain that Biren's products outperform Nvidia's A100 chips, which are now banned for the Chinese market, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. While TSMC has not reached a conclusion on whether Biren's products meet the US threshold for restrictions, the Taiwanese chipmaker has decided to stop supplies to the Chinese startup for now, the person said.

Biren, one of China's most promising semiconductor designers, earlier concluded its artificial intelligence chips produced by TSMC are not covered by the latest US export restrictions because the specs of its products don't meet the criteria for curbs, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

A representative for TSMC said the company complies with all relevant rules, and declined to comment further. No one at Shanghai-based Biren was immediately available to respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours.

Biren is considered a domestic contender to compete with graphics chips from Nvidia, which has said it can no longer sell its most advanced AI products into China. The US measures were designed to limit China's development of technology that may be used to aid its military, and appeared to rule out access to advanced fabrication.

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which plays a key role in designing and enforcing export controls, announced the semiconductor restrictions on October 7.

“While BIS cannot comment on company-specific actions, we expect all companies to comply with export controls,” a Commerce Department spokesperson said in an response to an earlier Bloomberg query on TSMC's business relationship with Biren. “Since the release of the rule on October 7, BIS has been undertaking a vigorous outreach effort to educate those impacted by it to aid compliance efforts.”

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, complies with all relevant regulations and “will continue to serve all customers around the world,” Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei said in response to a question about China during its earnings call earlier this month.

Biren, backed by the likes of IDG Capital and Walden International, was seeking new funds earlier this year at a valuation of $2.7 billion (nearly Rs. 22,300 crore), Bloomberg News reported. Its flagship BR100 and BR104 processors are designed along similar lines to the graphics chips that Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have adapted to AI purposes and are used to train artificial intelligence models and algorithms. Those include computer vision, natural language processing and conversational AI.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

 

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, TSMC, Biren, China
Samsung India's Revenue Up 10 Percent in FY22, Highest in Last 5 Years: Tofler

Related Stories

TSMC Said to Have Suspended Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Curbs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.