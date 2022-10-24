Technology News
Samsung India's Revenue Up 10 Percent in FY22, Highest in Last 5 Years: Tofler

Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 24 October 2022 11:59 IST
Samsung India's Revenue Up 10 Percent in FY22, Highest in Last 5 Years: Tofler

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung operates in mobile, audiovisual, home appliances, network, software development sectors in India

Highlights
  • Samsung India's EBITDA was almost flat at Rs. 7,081.80 crore in FY22
  • Samsung India's total revenue in FY18 was at Rs. 61,065.60 crore
  • Total expenses of Samsung India were at Rs. 79,758.90 crore

Samsung India Electronics' profit after tax for FY22 fell 4.86 percent to Rs. 3,844.40 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 8.65 percent to Rs. 82,451.60 crore, said data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. 

The electronic major had reported a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs. 4,040.80 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs. 75,886.30 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021.

Samsung India's EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was almost flat at Rs. 7,081.80 crore in the latest FY22 as against Rs. 7,093.40 crore.

Its other income was up 77.89 percent to Rs. 2,873.20 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Samsung India's total revenue was up 10.09 percent to Rs. 85,324.80 crore in FY22 as against Rs. 77,501.40 crore a year ago.

This is the highest one in the last five years, according to the Tofler data.

Samsung India's total revenue in FY18 was at Rs. 61,065.60 crore and Rs. 73,085.90 crore in FY19. It was at Rs. 78,651.20 crore in FY20.

Total expenses of Samsung India were at Rs. 79,758.90 crore for fiscal 2021-22, up 10.93 percent, as against Rs. 71,899 crore.

A reply from Samsung India could not be ascertained till the time of filing of the story.

Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business.

Part of South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics, it also operates in segments such as audiovisual, home appliances, network and software development in India market. 

 



 

