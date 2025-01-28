Microsoft released a preview build of Windows 11 last week and it appears to include a new method to share files from File Explorer to your phone or email. The new feature dubbed “Drag Tray” works like file sharing in smartphones and lets users share files by dragging them to the top of the screen. This feature doesn't appear in the update release notes but it was spotted by multiple users in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4805.

Windows 11 New File Sharing Features

X user Phantomofearth (@phantomofearth) claimed that Microsoft is experimenting with a new file-sharing UI in Windows 11. The user has discovered a new Drag Tray functionality in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4805. This feature allows users to share files with various applications by simply dragging them from File Explorer to the top edge of the screen. Once the file is near the top, a tray will open up with different sharing options available, allowing users to automatically attach the file.

Microsoft is experimenting with a new file sharing UI in Windows 11: the "Drag Tray". When dragging a file, the tray shows up at the top of the screen with a drag here to share hint and lists a few apps. Has a more options button to open the share sheet. (hidden, Beta 22635.4805) pic.twitter.com/LXpkTwKZu2 — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) January 24, 2025

The user also shared a video showing how the feature works and the Drag Tray feature shows Microsoft's apps like Outlook, Phone Link, and Mail to share the file. This feature works similarly to sharing files and folders in Android and iOS.

Microsoft didn't mention the Drag Tray feature in its release notes for the update but Phantomofearth notes that it can be enabled by using a third-party app called ViVeTool and typing in “/enable /id:45624564,53397005” and then rebooting the PC. The Drag Tray feature is expected to make it to the general release of Windows 11 soon.

Microsoft released the Insider Preview Build 22635.4805 (beta version) on January 24. Aside from the Drag and Tray, Microsoft has added Snap improvements and fixes to known issues in the latest build.