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Microsoft Revamps Windows Insider Experience With New Beta and Experimental Channels

Microsoft has started transitioning Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels to new Experimental channels.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 April 2026 12:29 IST
Microsoft Revamps Windows Insider Experience With New Beta and Experimental Channels

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is ending gradual feature rollouts in the new Beta channel

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Highlights
  • Microsoft is replacing the A/B feature testing in new Insider programme
  • The company is rolling out the changes in a phased rollout
  • Microsoft is also making switching from Beta to Experimental easier
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Microsoft's planned transition to the new Windows Insider channels kicked off on Friday. Earlier this month, the Redmond-based tech giant acknowledged the confusing channel structure and the unreliable experience where, despite updating to a version mentioned in the changelog, Insiders might not see the new feature in the existing programme. The company is now rebooting the Windows Insider programme with new channels that are better structured and eliminate unreliability through clearer definitions. Most interestingly, the Windows maker is doing away with the A/B feature testing system.

New Windows Insider Experience Is Here

In a blog post, Microsoft announced the start of the transition period for everyone enrolled in the Windows Insider programme. The main change is the introduction of new channels that replace the existing ones. Those in the Beta channel will just be moved to the new Beta channels. On the other hand, those in the Dev channel will be transitioned to a new Experimental channel.

Separately, those in the Canary Channel will be transitioned to one of the two Experimental channels, based on which channel they are currently in. Insiders in the 2800 series Canary channel will be moved to the Experimental (26H1), whereas those in the optional 29500 series update will be moved to the Experimental (Future Platforms) channel.

Microsoft highlighted that to keep the process seamless, the changes will be rolled out in a phased manner. The transition from Dev to Experimental has already started, and the changes will be brought to the Canary channels and the Beta Channel over the next few weeks.

The Beta Channel will also become more streamlined after the planned upgrade. The channel mainly allows testers to experience features that are ready to be shipped. However, in practice, users would often not find a feature mentioned in the changelog despite updating to the specific build due to Microsoft's phased rollout. This is now being removed.

Microsoft says that Beta Channel insiders can now expect all the mentioned features to be present in the beta build. “Although these feature differences will be minor, users who are looking for the best continuity of all existing features should consider moving from the existing Beta Channel to the Dev Channel, in preparation for the move to Experimental,” the post added.

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Further reading: Windows Insider Programme, Microsoft, Windows 11
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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