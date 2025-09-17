Google is testing a new experimental Windows app through Search Labs to make searching faster. Activated with Alt + Space, it allows users to instantly search local files, apps, Google Drive, and the web, working much like the Spotlight feature, which was revamped with Apple's macOS Tahoe update. The app includes Google Lens for on-screen translation, maths help, and more, alongside an AI Mode for complex queries. Users can filter results by type and enable dark mode. Currently, it is available in English (US) with Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Google Introduces Desktop Search App for Windows

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google revealed it is experimenting with a new Windows search app that is available through Search Labs for personal accounts. It lets users press Alt + Space to quickly look up information across their computer files, Google Drive, and the web.

Much like Chrome, Google's new Windows app installs fairly quickly and asks users to sign in with their Google account. It also features Lens, the company's built-in visual search tool. Using Lens, images can be captured directly from the screen for instant searches or text translations.

Google's AI Mode offers more detailed answers, enabling users to pose intricate, multi-step queries through an AI interface, such as receiving assistance with math problems and more.

The new Google app for Windows mirrors Google's web search by allowing users to move between categories like AI Mode, Images, Shopping, Videos, and others, while also offering both light and dark themes. Much like Spotlight on Mac, it can scan through files, applications, and online content. Windows has had its own search function for a long time, though it was recently improved with Copilot+ PCs.

After installation, the new Google app for Windows places a movable, resizable search bar directly on your desktop. You can minimise it anytime with the Alt + Space shortcut. Settings allows you to toggle the AI Mode on or off and customise the launch shortcut by clicking your profile picture and selecting Configurations. The experimental app can be tried now through Labs, though it is currently limited in English to users in the US and requires a PC running Windows 10 or later.