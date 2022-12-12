Xiaomi Mini PC was launched by the company on Sunday as the Chinese firm's first mini PC. The announcement was made at the company's latest launch event, where it unveiled the flagship Xiaomi 13 series smartphones, the Xiaomi Watch S2, and the Xiaomi Buds 4. The latest computer from Xiaomi utilises a 12th Gen Core i5 CPU which has a 12-core, 16-thread heterogeneous design, and a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz. The Xiaomi Mini PC is equipped with 16GB of RAM, and will be available in a storage-free variant.

The Xiaomi Mini PC was announced on Sunday alongside the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S2, and Xiaomi Buds 4. The computer will run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box, according to the company.

Xiaomi Mini PC price, availability

The price of the newly launched Xiaomi Mini PC has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400) for the standard version with 512GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the company will also sell the computer at in a storage-free variant, priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500).

The sale of the standard version has begun in China at a launch offer price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800). Meanwhile, the storage-free version will be made available to customers in China from December 14.

The Xiaomi Mini PC comes in a single black colour option.

Xiaomi Mini PC Specifications, Features

The latest computer from Xiaomi is powered by a 12th Gen Core i5 processor which has a 12-core, 16-thread heterogeneous design. The processor on the Xiaomi Mini PC has a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz. It features

Intel Iris Xe graphics (80 UEs) along with ports for external graphics cards and hard drives.

Xiaomi is shipping the Xiaomi Mini PC with Windows 11 pre-installed. Users may also choose to migrate to Ubuntu, OpenWRT, UNRAID, and EXSI operating systems.

Both variants pack 16GB of DDR4 RAM while the standard variant includes 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. This can optionally be extended to 32GB RAM, and 4TB of SSD storage.

For cooling, the Xiaomi Mini PC sports a 4600 RPM fan alongside a dual heat pipe dissipation system, according to the company

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mini PC sports a square-framed aluminium unibody.

For connectivity, the PC offers Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11ax support. The device also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB 3.4 Type-A Gen 2 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and an Ethernet port. Besides, it measures112×112×38mm, and weighs in at 437g.

