Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on January 5, the company announced on Monday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's Redmi Note 12 Series was launched in China back in October. It lineup comprises the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro +, and a recent teaser by the company suggested that these phones would also make their debut in India. Redmi has now revealed that the company's Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will make its debut in India on January 5.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be unveiled in India on January 5 next year, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Twitter. It is teased to come with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The brand has also started sending media invites for the launch.

Additionally, Xiaomi has created a dedicated landing page on its India website to tease the arrival of the new Redmi Note series device. The listing, however, does not specify the exact launch time of the phone. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma on Friday shared the company's future plans for its Redmi Note series in India. He had said that the brand will focus on “fewer models” of the Redmi Note 12 series with each “standing tall in its segment.” Xiaomi also announced that it has shipped over 200 million handsets in the country.

To recall, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G was launched in China in October alongside Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro. The price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications

The Chinese variant of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13 on top and features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a triple camera setup at the rear comprising 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

