Redmi K60 Series Launch Tipped for January, All Three Models Said to Get Snapdragon SoC

The Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E have reportedly been codenamed Socrates, Mondrian, and Rembrandt, respectively.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi K60 series is the much-awaited follow-up to the K50 (above).

  • Redmi K60 series is expected to include the K60, K60 Pro and K60E
  • Leak suggests launch window adjusted after Xiaomi 13 delay
  • The K60 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi is all set to reveal its new entrant in the Redmi K series of smartphones. The Chinese manufacturer will reportedly release the Redmi K60 series, follow-up to the popular Redmi K50 lineup, in January, 2023. Xiaomi is believed to have adjusted the release window for the Redmi K60 in light of the delay for its flagship Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. Additionally, according to a report, at least three Redmi K60 models are on the way, namely the Redmi K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E.

A recent MyDrivers report has provided some insights into the launch window for the Redmi K60 series. The smartphone is now expected to launch in January, 2023, before the Chinese New Year, which falls on January 22. The report also reiterates existing leaks that Xiaomi plans to launch at least three models in their K60 lineup. The Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E, with corresponding system versions v14.0.2.0.TMNCNXM, V14.0.0.4.TMKCNXM and V13.0.1.0.SMMCNXM, are believed to be on the way.

Several leaks ahead of the launch have already provided a sneak peek into the Redmi K60 series. In November, MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek had tweeted that the Redmi K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and an unnamed MediaTek SoC, respectively. He had also said the K60, K60 Pro, and K60E were codenamed Socrates, Mondrian, and Rembrandt, respectively. However, the Redmi K60E was later spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.

The Redmi K60 is also tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display with 2k resolution. The phone is said to to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Recently, concept renders of the Redmi K60 also surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, showcasing a flat display and a centred hole-punch cutout design.

Further reading: Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60E, Xiaomi
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
