Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were launched in China on Sunday, over a week after the smartphones were expected to debut. The new flagship smartphone series from Xiaomi is powered by Qualcomm's latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features Leica-branded rear cameras. The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 are offered in four colour options and they bring a list of upgrades over last year's Xiaomi 12 models including 120Hz OLED displays, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The newly launched Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, while the vanilla Xiaomi 13 is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 price

Xiaomi 13 Pro pricing starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly 64,000). The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,700), and finally, the top-end model with 12GB + 512GB has a price tag of CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 74,600).

The Xiaomi 13 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

Both the smartphones come in Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green (Ceramic) and Mountain Blue colour options. Both Xiaomi devices are available for pre-order now and will go on sale in China from December 14.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on MIUI 14, and features a 6.73-inch OLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) display featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness and offers DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It features Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with HyperOIS and f/1.9 aperture. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel floating 75mm telephoto sensor with support for OIS and EIS and f/2 aperture and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 115-degree view angle and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, Xiaomi has packed a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The company offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, distance sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR control, and barometer. Further, there is an X-axis linear motor and laser focus sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Besides, the phone measures 162.9x74.6x8.38mm and weighs 210 grams. It features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has Hi-Res audio certification. It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 13 specifications

The vanilla Xiaomi 13 features the same SIM, software, and hardware specifications as the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The vanilla model features a 6.36 OLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 coverage of colour gamut and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The display also offers HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. It is also powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Further, it has a dedicated VC liquid cooling area of 4,642 square millimetres for better thermal management during gaming.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 features a triple rear camera unit with a Leica touch. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 23mm focal length and HyperOIS, 10-megapixel secondary sensor with OIS and f/2.0 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with f /2.0 aperture and an 89.6-degree field of view.

Xiaomi offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi 13. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also comes with X-axis linear motor for gaming and includes an infrared remote control.

The Xiaomi 13 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 152.8x71.5x7.98mm and weighs 189 grams. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and the smartphone has Hi-Res audio certification.

