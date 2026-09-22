Special-edition gaming laptops usually follow a predictable pattern. A brand pays for the rights, a designer slaps a logo on the lid, engineers add custom wallpapers, and we get a laptop that looks like a skin of the original. However, HP's HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition takes a different approach, adding not just logos and wallpapers, but meaningful upgrades. This latest laptop is the first officially licensed Valorant gaming laptop, built in partnership with Riot Games.

The company has ensured it runs not only Valorant but also typical AAA games smoothly, like butter, thanks to its serious hardware. You get an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070, a 240Hz 2.5K display, an 8K polling rate keyboard tuned for competitive gaming, and more. The hardware looks solid, and so does its pricing. The laptop starts at Rs. 2,24,999 in India. I got the time to use the gaming laptop from HP for a while, and here's what you need to know:

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Design

Dimension - 357.5 x 269 x 27mm

Weight - 2.47kg

Colours - Valorant Blue

The first thing you will notice about this laptop is the colour. Most of the time, we have seen brands choose black and Grey shades for their gaming laptops to make the features stand out. However, with the HyperX Omen 16, the company has chosen a new colour, which it calls Valorant Blue. It is not your usual Blue, but a deep, almost black navy that looks completely different from the usual finish that dominates gaming laptops.

The HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition is available in single Valorant Blue colour option.

The lid carries most of the visuals. At the centre, you will see the HyperX logo circled by the Valorant icon, in the game's signature red. On one side, you see official Valorant branding, while on the other, subtle line art referencing the game's maps. HP has done a good job keeping it precise and not too flashy, which is often the case with any special-edition laptop. Once you open the lid, you see even more game integration.

The theme stays playful, with WASD keys picked out in red and a few more graphic touches around the deck. A small 016 callout near the trackpad also looks good.

The build quality also feels appropriate for a laptop in this class. The chassis is sturdy, with very little flex around the keyboard deck. The one area that could be tighter is the hinge, which has some movement when adjusting the display. At 2.47kg, it is not something that you will carry around in your bag.

The gaming laptop offers a good selection of connectivity ports.

For connectivity, the HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition packs a decent number of ports, with most of them on the rear sides. You get one USB-A port running at 10Gbps, two more USB-A ports at 5Gbps, USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack. It also has 2.5Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6.

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Display

Display - 16-inch IPS display

Resolution - 2.5K (1600x2560 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time

The display is another highlight of this gaming laptop. You get a 16-inch screen with 2560x1600 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. The laptop comes with an IPS panel that offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. You also get an anti-glare finish, low-blue-light certification, and flicker-free operation.

The laptop comes with a 16-inch IPS display with a whopping 240Hz screen refresh rate.

The whole setup is meant to deliver strong detail along with competitive responsiveness. The display feels smooth and fluid while gaming and everything else you do on the laptop. Whether it's switching apps, editing content, or more, the display feels good. In gaming, the combination of a high refresh rate and quick response time pays off exactly as you would expect from a high-end gaming laptop. Character movements and gunfights feel fluid with essentially no visible ghosting.

The colours feel natural, which is plenty for gaming and watching content on this machine. However, you will not get that punchiness that you find in OLED panels. Blacks do not have the depth you get from OLED, and dark scenes in films or games can look a little flatter. The brightness is also decent enough for indoor use, though it is not a machine you take outside to play.

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Software

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - Omen Gaming Hub, Omen AI, and More

Windows 11 Home is preinstalled, with HP's Omen Gaming Hub serving as the laptop's main control centre. Most performance controls live here. Users can change performance modes, control system behaviour, and configure the graphics setup according to their workload. Unleashed Mode prioritises performance, while Omen Dynamic Power adjusts power distribution between the CPU and GPU based on the workload.

The laptop comes with some interesting set of features.

The laptop also comes with Omen AI, which automatically adjusts performance with minimal manual intervention. It can optimise system settings for gaming without requiring the user to dig through individual controls. For most buyers, this will probably be the mode they use most often.

RGB lighting can be configured through Omen Light Studio and Windows Dynamic Lighting. It also includes a Fan Cleaner function to help maintain the cooling system over time. The laptop also includes Microsoft Office Home 2024, two months of Xbox Game Pass, one year of Microsoft 365 Basic, and three months of 100GB Dropbox storage.

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit

Webcam - 1080p IR camera

Speakers - Dual Speakers with DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost

The keyboard is one of the most interesting parts of the Omen 16 Valorant Edition. It is a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, four-zone RGB lighting, 26-key rollover and anti-ghosting. The standout feature is HyperAction, which supports an 8,000Hz polling rate.

The HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition offers a special WASD keys, which matches the Valorant theme.

The red WASD keys are an obvious Valorant touch, but the more important point is how the keyboard actually feels. The keys have good travel and feedback, and they do not feel particularly difficult to type on during long sessions. The number pad is useful for productivity, though it makes the keyboard feel a bit cramped.

The laptop also features a large touchpad that is smooth, accurate, and large enough for everyday navigation when a mouse is not connected.

The speakers are less impressive. The system uses dual speakers with HP Audio Boost, DTS:X Ultra and HyperX tuning. They are fine for videos and casual gaming, but they lack the scale and low-end punch I would expect from a laptop at this price. A headset remains the better option for serious gaming.

The webcam is a 1080p unit with HDR auto-switching, temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones. It also has a privacy shutter, which is a good addition.

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Performance

Chipset - AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX Processor

RAM - 24GB DDR5-5600

ROM - 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB GDDR7)

The latest gaming laptop from HP is loaded with top-level specifications. At the heart of this laptop is the Ryzen 9 9955HX, which is far more powerful than what a game like Valorant requires. The processor has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a maximum boost clock of 5.4GHz and 64MB of L3 cache. It is paired with 24GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. It also includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. I have run a couple of benchmark tests, which you can check below:

Benchmark HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Cinebench R23 Single Core 2,166 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 37,420 Geekbench 6 Single Core 3,066 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 14,063 Geekbench AI (Quantized) 10,772 PCMark 10 9,788 3DMark Night Raid 80,843 3DMark CPU Profile 15,450 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 13,500 3DMark Steel Nomad 3,049 3DMark Port Royal 8,200 CrystalDiskMark 6,135 MB/s (Read)/ 5,209 MB/s (Write)

For performance, you won't notice any issues with day-to-day tasks. Whether it's opening multiple tabs, playing music in the background, or drafting long articles, the laptop feels smooth and fluid throughout the review period.

Gaming is where it shines. The laptop handles most modern games without much trouble. In Valorant, I comfortably hit around 640fps at 1080p High settings, while it dropped to 386fps at 2560x1440 High. Moreover, in Assassin's Creed Shadows, I got roughly 42 fps at 1080p Ultra High settings. Moving on, in 007 First Light, the laptop delivered close to 68 fps at 1080p Ultra (native), while DLSS pushed it to 210 fps.

The gaming laptop can easily handle most of the AAA games that you throw at it.

I also want to highlight the thermal management. The laptop has large bottom intakes and side and rear exhausts, which improve thermal management. The company offers three different modes: Balanced, Performance, and Unleashed. Unleashed mode unlocks the laptop's full potential, but it also makes the loudest fan noise. That said, the thermal management is good, but the charging brick can also get quite hot at times.

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Battery

Battery Capacity - 73Wh Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 200W Adapter

The laptop comes with a large 83Wh battery output, which is fair considering what it is actually powering. You also get a 280W adapter, which is quite chunky to carry around. As for testing, it doesn't match the performance of some ultrabooks, to be honest. The laptop merely lasted around 2 hours and 45 minutes with normal to heavy usage. Clearly, not its strongest suit.

HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Verdict

The HP HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Edition gets the most important part of a special-edition laptop right: it does not rely on the branding to justify itself. The Valorant design is more carefully executed than the usual gaming collaborations. The dark blue finish, game references, red WASD keys and custom keyboard give it a clear identity, but none of that comes at the expense of the hardware.

The HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition offers powerful performance.

The Ryzen 9 9955HX is powerful enough for almost any demanding games or workload, while the RTX 5070 is a good match for the 2.5K 240Hz panel. The HyperAction keyboard also makes sense for the laptop's target audience, though its 8,000Hz polling rate will likely appeal more to competitive players than mainstream users. That said, there are some compromises.

The 2.47kg weight makes this a poor choice for anyone prioritising portability. The speakers are okayish, while the fan noise is quite loud under demanding tasks. That said, if you are looking for a future-proof gaming laptop, then the HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition sure makes sense. As for the competition, it will face the Lenovo Legion Pro 5I Gen 10, Asus ROG Strix G16, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S, and more.