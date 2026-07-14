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HP OmniBook X 14 (2026) Review: Can This Finally Make You Ditch Your MacBook?

The HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) tries to stake a claim as the definitive, zero-fuss daily companion for professionals and creators alike. Here’s our review.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 July 2026 18:26 IST
HP OmniBook X 14 (2026) Review: Can This Finally Make You Ditch Your MacBook?

HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,999

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Highlights
  • HP Omnibook X 14 has a 14-inch 3K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor
  • Battery life lasts for a full workday on a single charge
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Windows laptops have struggled with consistency for years. While some models deliver good performance at the cost of battery life, others offer excellent displays but fall short in build quality. The stakes are dialled up a notch for premium ultrabooks. These machines demand a delicate balance, especially when they cost over Rs. 1 lakh. HP's new OmniBook X 14, too, attempts to tick almost every box. It promises a combination of AI capabilities, a 3K OLED screen, a redesigned keyboard, and a lightweight chassis, packed into a very sleek package.

Priced at Rs. 1,69,999, the HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) aims to be the definitive, zero-fuss daily companion for professionals and creators alike.

HP OmniBook X 14 (2026) Design: Elegant

  • Dimensions – 313.6 × 225.2 × 12.6mm
  • Weight – 1.3 kilograms
  • Colours – Atmospheric Blue
  • Durability Certification – MIL-STD-810H

One thing HP has consistently gotten right over the last couple of years is design, and the OmniBook X 14 (2026) continues that trend. It is among the cleanest-looking Windows laptops I've used recently. The rectangular chassis has softly rounded corners. It weighs about 1.3kg and is 12.6mm thick, making the laptop comfortable to carry around all day. The hinge is solid and firm, and you can lift the lid using a single finger, without the base lifting off the table. The display does not wobble, either.

hp omnibook x 14 review ndtv design HP

We have the Atmospheric Blue shade of the Omnibook X 14, which is very similar to the Omnibook X Flip 14 we reviewed last year. It is elegant and shifts between deep blue and muted grey, depending on the angle you're looking at it.

HP claims the chassis has undergone eleven MIL-STD-810H durability tests. Now, I obviously wasn't about to drop a Rs. 1.7 lakh laptop onto the floor, but it feels reassuringly solid. There's no noticeable flex around the keyboard deck, and the aluminium construction feels premium and rigid.

hp omnibook x 14 review ndtv ports HP

The HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) offers a decent selection of ports. There are two USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. One thing that I really liked was the presence of the two USB Type-C ports on either side of the laptop. These allow you to charge it while keeping your workspace tidy.

HP OmniBook X 14 (2026) Display: Stellar OLED

  • Display – 14-inch OLED Touchscreen, 3K (2880×1800)
  • Refresh rate – 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  • Brightness – 500 nits (SDR), 1100 nits (HDR Peak)
  • Protection – Corning Gorilla Glass 3

The front of the HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) is probably also its crown jewel. It sports a 14-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Text appears sharp, and the colours look vibrant. From simple documents on Google Docs to visually stunning shows on Netflix, everything looks fantastic. The contrast levels are essentially infinite, which is typical of an OLED screen. Black levels look completely deep, and dark scenes do not have any blooming artefacts.

I've said this before, but once you spend a week or two working on a good OLED screen, going back to IPS panels becomes genuinely difficult. The panel has thin surrounding bezels that give the laptop a neat, symmetrical appearance from the front.

hp omnibook x 14 review ndtv display HP

The 120Hz refresh rate makes everyday navigation noticeably smoother. Animations feel fluid when you're scrolling through long documents, navigating webpages, or simply moving around Windows.

Of course, there's a glaring issue typical of OLED panels, too: outdoor visibility. I noticed the glossy finish becoming highly reflective when there was a light source above or behind me. However, the viewing angles are excellent, so you can tilt the display to alleviate the issue somewhat.

HP OmniBook X 14 (2026) Keyboard, Trackpad and Speakers: Mostly Excellent

  • Keyboard – Full-size backlit keyboard
  • Trackpad – HP Imagepad
  • Speakers – Dual down-firing speakers with DTS:X Ultra
  • Webcam – 5MP IR

HP seems to have redesigned the keyboard with the Omnibook X 14 (2026). Overall, this is a good upgrade compared to its other models. The keys are spaced slightly further apart, and the gap between them is also wider. In real-world use, this makes typing slightly more accurate and almost entirely eliminates accidental key presses.

The trackpad, meanwhile, is equally impressive. It is large and responsive, and fingers glide effortlessly across the surface. Like other models in its segment, the trackpad supports multi-touch gestures. There are also new swipe gestures for adjusting brightness and volume directly from the trackpad, all of which worked well during my time with the Omnibook X 14 (2026).

hp omnibook x 14 review ndtv keyboard HP

Moving on, the audio quality on the HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) is decent. You have two down-firing speakers that get loud enough for meetings and casual media consumption. While I noticed crisp dialogue, the depth and bass were found to be lacking.

Lastly, the laptop features a 5-megapixel webcam, which is perfectly adequate. Video quality is good enough for Google Meet and Microsoft Teams calls. However, Windows Hello was a little disappointing for me. Facial recognition felt inconsistent during my time with the laptop as it failed to recognise me roughly four out of ten attempts. While it did work out eventually, I expected more reliability at this price.

HP OmniBook X 14 Performance: Built for Productivity

  • Processor – Intel Core Ultra 7 356H
  • Graphics – Intel Graphics
  • Memory and Storage – 16GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD (Storage)

The OmniBook X 14 (2026) packs some serious structural muscle under the hood. Our review unit packs Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 356H processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

hp omnibook x 14 review ndtv specs HP

During my testing, I used the laptop exactly like my daily driver, with 5-10 Chrome tabs across multiple windows, Slack, WhatsApp, Outlook, along with YouTube Music constantly running in the background. Despite this, the laptop never felt overwhelmed. Apps launched instantly and multitasking was fluid. I did not experience any slowdown.

Benchmark HP Omnibook X 14 (2026, Intel)
Cinebench R23 (Single-core) 1,694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-core) 11,362
Geekbench 6 Single Core 2,565
Geekbench 6 Multi Core 15,380
Geekbench AI (Quantized) 17,632
PC Mark 10 7,628
3DMark Night Raid 12,994
3DMark CPU Profile 9,595
3DMark Steel Nomad Light 1,578
CrystalDiskMark 6,183.37 MB/s (Read) / 5,326.52 MB/s (Write)

Thermals are impressive, too. HP claims to have used a redesigned dual-fan cooling system with Special Liquid Crystal Polymer fan blades alongside a copper cooling plate. The magic pays off. The chassis remained surprisingly cool after hours of heavy use, even in Delhi's scorching heat, with the AC set to minimum.

Although you may not have use for it, almost every premium ultrabook comes with AI features baked in, and the HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) is no different. There is an onboard NPU which powers features such as HDR Auto Switch and Temporal Noise Reduction for the webcam. There is also the Look To Move feature, which can automatically shift the cursor to whichever display you're facing. They're subtle additions and work as expected.

HP OmniBook X 14 Battery Life: Lasts a Full Workday

  • Battery – 70Wh
  • Charging – 100W USB Type-C GaN

Most laptops running newer Intel chips, such as the Panther Lake-H architecture-based unit we have, seem to have bridged the gap with Apple silicon-powered Macs when it comes to battery life. The Omnibook X 14 (2026) continues that trend, and battery life is another one of its big strengths. During my time with the laptop, it managed to survive a full workday, with roughly 10–12 percent charge remaining.

hp omnibook x 14 review ndtv extra HP

What I really liked is the inclusion of the 100W USB Type-C GaN charger. It is a breath of fresh air compared to the typical bricks you get with most laptops, and even some premium ultrabooks. It can not only juice up the laptop fast but also charge your phone in times of need. Small conveniences like this become surprisingly meaningful in the long term.

HP Omnibook X 14 Verdict

I think the HP OmniBook X 14 is a polished, focus-driven ultrabook that gets almost all the core fundamentals right. Its combination of a stunning 3K OLED display, a robust and lightweight matte frame, and highly responsive Intel Core Ultra performance makes it a versatile companion for daily workloads.

There are a few shortcomings. The speakers could use more depth, Windows Hello feels less reliable than it should, and at roughly Rs. 1.7 lakh, the pricing certainly places it among serious competition.

Even so, there's not much to complain about. So, if you are in the market for a highly reliable, premium ultrabook that balances a premium build with a gorgeous screen and solid battery life, the HP OmniBook X 14 makes a compelling case. If you're looking for alternatives, then the M5 MacBook Air is its biggest competitor in terms of pricing, while the Asus Zenbook S14 (review) is also a good shout.

HP Omnibook X 14 (2026, Intel) Laptop

HP Omnibook X 14 (2026, Intel) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight yet premium build
  • Brilliant OLED touchscreen display
  • Great everyday performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Windows Hello facial recognition is inconsistent
  • Premium pricing puts it against strong competition
Read detailed HP Omnibook X 14 (2026, Intel) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.30 kg
Comments

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Further reading: HP Omnibook X 14 (2026), HP Omnibook X 14 (2026) Specifications, HP OmniBook X 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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