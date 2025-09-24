HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Review: Incredible Power Meets Insane Efficiency

The HP OmniBook series has also been known for its premium design and top-notch performance. The latest model from the brand aims to carry this legacy forward with a plethora of premium features. The latest HP laptop is priced in India at around Rs. 1.5 lakh, which places it in the market of premium thin-and-light laptops. The laptop features the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, an OLED display with touchscreen capabilities, decent battery life, and more. That said, does it have all the essentials to be the next best thin-and-light laptop in this price segment? I've had the chance to use the device for a while now, and here's what you need to know.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Laptop Design: Sleek and Lightweight

Dimension - 313 x 218.5 x 14.6mm

Weight - 1.38kg

Colours - Atmosphere Blue

Talking about the design, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 offers a minimal look and feel, which feels premium from all angles. The device features a metal chassis, and the Atmospheric Blue colour option exudes elegance and subtlety. The colour option does turn a few heads when you sit in a cafe or your workplace. More importantly, it is thin and lightweight, with a 14.6mm thickness and a weight of 1.38kg, meaning you will not feel the weight when carrying it in your backpack. Plus, the compact size makes it easier to carry in your hand without much strain.

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 comes in a single colour option: Atmospheric Blue.

The lid is made of metal and features a sleek HP logo, which sure looks stylish. When you open the laptop, you will be greeted with a spacious keyboard and a large touchpad. Coming to the hinge, it is sturdy for sure, but too sturdy to open it with one hand. The screen wobble is present, but it is minimal, and you will only notice it when using the touchscreen. Moreover, since you can flip it, the laptop can be used in tablet and tent mode as well, which are fun to use.

As for the ports, the laptop offers a decent selection of ports. The left side features two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and one USB Type-A port. On the right, the laptop features a USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It's good that the company has introduced an HDMI port, which can be crucial during presentations or even when using the laptop with an external display. That said, adding a microSD card slot would have been a good addition as well.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Display: Brilliant

Display - 14-inch OLED touchscreen

Resolution - 3K (1800x2880 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 120Hz variable refresh rate

Coming to the display, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 packs one of the best displays from the company's entire lineup. The laptop comes equipped with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen panel, offering a bezel-less screen. This, coupled with the colour option, makes the display stand out from the crowd for sure.

And the performance is top-notch. The visuals are crisp and sharp, while the viewing angles allow for easy viewing from different angles without compromising quality. I watched multiple series and movies on this device, which made for an enjoyable experience. In most cases, I watched the series in Tent Mode while comfortably lying on my bed. So, if you are one of those who want to complete their late-night binge-watching rituals, this device will surely come in handy.

The laptop features a bright and vivid 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Another interesting feature of the laptop is the variable refresh rate. The laptop can switch from 48Hz to 120Hz, which is beneficial as it creates a seamless visual and touch experience.

HP claims that the display can achieve a peak brightness of 500 nits, which works just fine in outdoor conditions. However, do notice some glare on the screen, but it does not hinder the overall experience. Apart from this, the laptop also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which ensures some protection against scratches and durability.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - 5-megapixel Hi-res camera

Speakers - Dual Speakers

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 features a backlit keyboard, which initially appears premium. The keys are well-spaced, and the backlit works well for those late-night typing sessions. I liked the fact that the company has given the option to change the brightness and duration with ease. With a simple press on the F5 button, you can change the brightness, while holding it will change the duration. You can choose between 30 seconds, 3 minutes, and Always, which is a good addition.

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 comes with a backlit keyboard that delivers decent typing experience.

Coming to the performance, the keyboard performance seems to be decent, and the key travel is short. However, during my review period, I found that the keys are a bit too hard for my liking, and I can feel tired after a long day of typing.

The laptop also comes with a large touchpad slab, which works well during the review period. The touchpad handles all gestures, such as swipes and taps, effortlessly. And you don't feel any rattling with the physical clicks.

In terms of security, the laptop does not come with a physical fingerprint sensor. Still, you do get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which works well, and you also get a physical privacy shutter. The laptop comes with a 5-megapixel Poly camera that offers good quality during video calls. It also comes with AI-enabled features to adjust the feed, magic background, and more.

The laptop also comes with HP Enhanced Lighting, which basically creates a halo-like light from the screen to provide better lighting during a video call. This feature comes in handy when you need to take an urgent video call in low-light conditions.

Coming to the audio, the laptop offers a dual-speaker setup with DTS: X audio. The audio is a bit let down. At full volume, the audio has a slight crackling effect, and the bass is a bit subpar.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Software: Useful AI Features

Operating System - Windows 11

Other Features - AI Companion

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 runs the Windows Home operating system. The device also comes with a Copilot AI along with a dedicated Copilot button, which is now becoming a standard in the laptop segment.

The HP AI Companion app is now available, bringing useful AI features for everyday use. With this app, you can easily analyse documents, optimise performance, get a quick response to queries, and more.

The app is basically divided into four main sections: Ask, Analyze, Discover, and Perform. The Ask feature is a ChatGPT-like chatbot that answers your queries. The Analyse feature allows you to upload documents, analyse them, and provide a summary. The Discover provides AI-driven recommendations for tools, while the Perform feature helps to monitor and optimise the performance of the laptop.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Performance: Gets the Job Done

Chipset - Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5X 8400

ROM - 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

GPU - Intel Arc 140V GPU (16GB)

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-258V processor, which is comparable to that of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Aura Edition and others. Given its flagship specs, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 does not disappoint when it comes to daily productivity tasks like web browsing, making PowerPoint presentations, working on a spreadsheet, or even playing some casual games. You get a smooth performance throughout the day. I have compiled some synthetic benchmarks to give you a glimpse of its performance while comparing it to some similarly-priced laptops:

Benchmark HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Asus Zenbook S 16 Cinebench R23 Single Core 1876 1850 1917 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 9150 10467 15776 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2750 2690 2712 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 11189 11119 12732 PC Mark 10 7198 7253 4451 3DMark Night Raid 32098 33860 27358 3DMark CPU Profile 7254 5861 7446 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 3345 3227 3287 CrystalDiskMark 6992.56 MB/s (Read) / 5795.91 MB/s (Write) 6151.16 MB/s (Read) / 4662.65 MB/s (Write) 5066.63 MB/s (Read) / 3609.52 MB/s (Write)

Moving on, the laptop can also handle most of the intensive multitasking and workloads with ease. The thermal management is good, and I didn't notice any major throttling issues while using the laptop. However, there were instances where there was a lag while heavy multitasking by opening multiple Chrome windows and tabs and then working on a spreadsheet. Also, I had a problem with the pointer size, which randomly got big without changing any settings. However, with the recent update, the issue was resolved.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Laptop Battery: Decent

Battery Capacity - 3 Cell, 59 Wh Li-ion (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W USB Type-C Adapter

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 comes with a 59Whr battery that delivers decent output.

Coming to the battery, the HP OmniBook X delivers good results. The laptop comes equipped with a 59Wh battery, which can easily deliver up to 8 to 9 hours of battery life, which is enough to survive a day in the office. With casual usage, you can also get slightly better battery life. Interestingly, the laptop also comes with 68W fast charging support, which can rapidly charge the laptop from 10 percent to full in about two hours while you are still working on it.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Laptop Verdict

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 surely delivers a flagship thin-and-light experience at around Rs. 1.5 lakh price tag. The device comes with a premium and minimal-looking design, while the display is surely one of the biggest highlights. The 3K OLED touchscreen provides vibrant colours and deep blacks, making the whole viewing experience pleasurable. The performance is decent, and it can handle most of the workloads throughout the day. That said, the keyboard, in my opinion, could have been better, while the audio experience is sub-par compared to the rest of the competition. That said, if you are looking for a thin and light laptop that delivers a premium design and decent performance, then you can consider this machine.