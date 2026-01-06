HP has announced a refresh of its entire OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook Plus lineup at CES 2026. The new models come with AI-enabled features and run on the latest processors from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. HP's new OmniStudio X 27 all-in-one desktop features the company's in-house Neo: LED display features. It supports up to Intel Core Ultra 7 series processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. The OmniBook Ultra 14 has a slim design and can be configured with either the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset or the next-generation Intel Core Ultra processors. The company has announced the pricing and availability details for its new lineup of OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook devices.

HP OmniBooks, OmniStudios, and Chromebooks Price, Availability

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 is set to go on sale in January, starting at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,39,000). The HP OmniStudio X 24 will arrive in the spring with a starting price of $599 (roughly Rs. 54,000), while the HP OmniStudio X 27 will be available for pre-order this week at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,34,000).

The HP OmniBook X and OmniBook 7 series will launch in the spring, with pricing to be revealed closer to their release. Meanwhile, the HP OmniBook 5 Series and OmniBook 3 Series will become available in February, starting at $849.99 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and $499.99 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.

HP confirmed that new Chromebook models, including the Chromebook Plus x360 14, Chromebook Plus 14, Chromebook x360 14, and Chromebook 14, will be available in February, with pricing details to be announced near their launch.

All new models will be sold in the US via HP.com, while pricing and availability for other regions is expected to be announced in the coming months.

HP OmniBook Series Features

HP has refreshed its OmniBook X, OmniBook 5, OmniBook 3 and OmniBook 7 series at the trade show. They are available in a wide range of sizes and processors, including next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processors, Intel Core Ultra processors, and the latest Snapdragon X2 Elite (supporting up to 85 TOPS of NPU) and Snapdragon X2 Plus processors. These Copilot+ PCs come with AI-enhanced features.

The OmniBook 7 series supports professional-grade video calls with Windows Studio Effects and audio tuning by Poly Studio to enable clear voice and reduce background noise. The OmniBook 5 series offers an aluminium design and OLED panels. The OmniBook 3 series is released in different display sizes with processor options from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 Features

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 come with a 3K OLED display and military-standard (MIL-STD-810) durability. It is advertised to be 52 percent lighter than the previous generation and 5 percent thinner than a 2025 MacBook Air 13.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14

Photo Credit: HP

HP claims that the new OmniBook Ultra 14 is the world's slimmest consumer notebook with the fastest AI performance. It can be configured with a Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset with 85 NPU TOPS or the next-generation Intel Core Ultra processors.

HP OmniStudio X 27 All-in-One (AIO) Features

HP's new OmniStudio X 27 all-in-one desktop introduces the company's Neo:LED display technology. The company says this new display offers dual 100 percent colour coverage. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 series processor with Intel AI Boost and the optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU.

For connectivity, the HP OmniStudio X 27 offers Thunderbolt Share. This allows users to easily transfer files between PCs, share a webcam and control the AIO. This new device also offers the HP Surface View feature that lets users share artwork, sketches, and notes while on video calls with the tilt of the camera.

HP Chromebook, Chromebook Plus Series Features

HP's updated Chromebook Plus lineup includes Chromebook Plus x360 14 and HP Chromebook Plus 14. They come with Google AI tools for multitasking. The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 has a 360-degree hinge, a 2K display, and a rugged design. The HP Chromebook Plus 14 also has a 2K display and a full-HD camera.

The company has updated its HP Chromebook 14 and HP Chromebook x360 14. The former is now said to last up to eight hours in a single charge, while the latter has a 2K resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.