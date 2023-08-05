Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 2: Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers

Amazon Great Freedom Sale kickstarted on August 4.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 August 2023 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 75 percent discounts on the power banks during the sale

Highlights
  • Redmi 10,000mAh power bank comes with a sleek design
  • Ptron Dynamo 20,000mAh power bank has an LED to indicate charging
  • Mi 10,000mAh power bank has a dual USB output

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 has kickstarted on August 4 for all Amazon users and will continue till August 8. The sale is offering attractive discounts on a range of products including mobiles, laptops, and accessories like chargers, power banks, and more. If you have been planning to buy power banks, then this could be the best time as the e-commerce platform is offering up to 75 percent discount on these items. Power banks have become very important with the increasing dependency on mobiles and laptops.

From Redmi to Ptron power banks, one can get a wide variety of options that can charge your phone as well as a slim laptop. Check out some of the best deals on the power banks here.

Redmi 10,000mAh 10W Power Bank

This Redmi power bank is slim and light with just 247 grams. The power bank has the capacity of 10,000mAh which can provide up to a full day of charge. It also has an anti-sleek design. Redmi offers two USB output ports including a USB type-C as well as a micro USB port for input and output on this power bank. Additionally, it supports temperature resistance, short circuit protection, and 12-layer advanced circuit chip protection. It offers two-way 10W fast charging that lets you charge your devices in no time.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,149 (MRP: Rs. 1,999)

Mi 10,000mAh 18W Power Bank

This Mi power bank is capable of 18W fast charging through both its ports — USB type-C and micro USB port. It supports two-way fast charging and can also charge two devices at the same time. An LED indicator shows the unit's own power level. It is claimed to have an aluminium alloy case powered by high structural strength that can survive collisions and impact. Additionally, it also features a double press for low-power charging for devices like smart bands, smartwatches, and earphones. It measures ‎14.8x7.4x1.5 cm and weighs 251g.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,249 (MRP: Rs. 2,199)

Ptron Dynamo 20,000mAh 22.5W Power Bank

This power bank is relatively slim and light, but the 20,000mAh capacity could offer you more charge for outdoor work. It has three charging outputs and two charging inputs. The device also includes an LED indicator that reflects the battery level. The power bank supports 22.5W fast charging. It measures 13.7x7x2.8 cm and weighs 393grams.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,399 (MRP: Rs. 5,199)

Syska 10,000mAh Power Bank

Syska 10,000mAh power bank comes with a 6-month warranty. It weighs 340grams which could feel a little heavier, but you'll be glad to have it on a long trip. It takes around 6 hours to get fully charged and is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery time. It supports USB charging cable and has two ports that can charge two devices simultaneously. The power bank has LED indicator light for reflecting battery capacity. Interestingly, you can also use it as an emergency lamp for up to 5 hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,399 (MRP: Rs. 1,485)

Amazon Basics 20000mAh 22.5W Power Bank

With a discount of 52 percent, this Amazon Basics power bank is a good deal at just Rs. 1,769. Powered by a 20,000mAh battery, this portable power backup supports 18W fast charging. This power bank is capable of 22.5W charging through both its USB type-C and type-C+ ports. It has dual input and three output ports. It can take around 6 hours to get fully charged. An LED indicator shows the unit's own charge level and also has the BIS-certified four-layer protection.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,769 (MRP: Rs. 3,699) 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Powerbank
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Poco M6 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

