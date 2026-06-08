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Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi A7 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2026 19:35 IST
Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Lava Bold N2 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display

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Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 20 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit
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The Infinix Smart 20 is the latest entrant in the budget smartphone segment in India, and it has a 6.78-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery. The new phone falls in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment in the country and rivals the newly launched models like Lava Bold N2 5G and Redmi A7 Pro 5G in the same price range. All three models run on Android 16 out of the box and feature large displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates. The three smartphones also have comparable battery capacities.

Here is a quick comparison of the Infinix Smart 20 with the Lava Bold N2 5G and Redmi A7 Pro 5G based on their prices and key specifications to help you figure out which one is the best value for money.

Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Price in India

Infinix Smart 20: You can get this newly launched phone for Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-end version with 128GB storage and the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 13,999. The phone is available in Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange colour options.

Lava Bold N2 5G: The price of Lava Bold N2 5G is set at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The 128GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 12,499.

Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Display, OS

Infinix Smart 20: The Infinix Smart 20 boasts a 6.78-inch HD+ (720×1576 pixels) IPS LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 700 nits of brightness and has a Dynamic Bar feature. It runs on Android 16-based XOS 16 out of the box.

Lava Bold N2 5G: The Lava Bold N2 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a water drop-style notch for the selfie shooter. This model comes with Android 16 out of the box.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: The Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver 800 nits of brightness. This handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and is confirmed to receive four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. 

Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Chipset, Battery

Infinix Smart 20: The Infinix Smart 20 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset paired with a Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold N2 5G: Under the hood, the Lava Bold N2 5G has an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor. It sports 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It features a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, but it ships with a 10W charger in the box. Finally, the Lava Bold N2 5G features IP64-rated dust and water resistance.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: The Redmi A7 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor, alongside 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It includes a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Camera, Dimensions

Infinix Smart 20: On the rear, the Infinix Smart 20 has an 8-megapixel camera. It flaunts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 167.7×78.8×7.7mm and weighs 189g.

Lava Bold N2 5G: For optics, the Lava Bold N2 5G features an AI-based dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It measures 165.85x76.8x8.75mm and weighs 210 g.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a slightly advanced dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel primary camera and an unspecified secondary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs 210g.

Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Infinix Smart 20, Lava Bold N2 5G and Redmi A7 Pro 5G have a similar set of features and are priced between Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 14,000 in India. Users looking for 5G support, a better rear camera unit and a bigger battery can opt for the Redmi A7 Pro 5G. The Infinix Smart 20 and Lava Bold N2 5G are suitable for users who prefer advanced IP64 protection. The Infinix smartphone lacks 5G, which is a drawback compared to the other two, as the cost is roughly the same.

FAQs

1. Which chipset is used in Infinix Smart 20?
 The Infinix Smart 20 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset.
2. Which phone has the biggest battery?
The Redmi A7 Pro 5G has the biggest battery among the three. It has a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. 
3. Which phone is the most affordable option among the three?
 The Redmi A7 Pro 5G. It is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version

Infinix Smart 20 vs Lava Bold N2 5G vs Redmi A7 Pro 5G comparison
  Infinix Smart 20
Infinix Smart 20
Lava Bold N2 5G
Lava Bold N2 5G
Redmi A7 Pro 5G
Redmi A7 Pro 5G
Key Specs
Display6.78-inch6.75-inch6.90-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel 5-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera8-megapixel 13-megapixel32-megapixel
RAM4GB4GB4GB
Storage64GB64GB64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity5200mAh6000mAh6300mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution720x1576 pixels-720x1600 pixels
Processor-Unisoc T8200-
GENERAL
BrandInfinixLavaRedmi
ModelSmart 20Bold N2 5GA7 Pro 5G
Release dateJune 8, 2026June 3, 2026April 13, 2026
AI EnabledYesNo-
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)167.70 x 78.80 x 7.70-171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15
Weight (g)189.00-210.00
IP ratingIP64IP64-
Battery capacity (mAh)520060006300
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-15W Fast Charging
ColoursCloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, Sunlike OrangeBillionaire Blue and Regal GoldBlack, Mist Blue, Sunset Orange
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardHD+HD+HD+
Screen size (inches)6.786.756.90
Resolution720x1576 pixels-720x1600 pixels
HARDWARE
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G81 UltimateUnisoc T8200Unisoc T8300
RAM4GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB, 128GB
Processor-octa-core-
Expandable storage--Yes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--2048
CAMERA
Rear camera8-megapixel (f/1.4)13-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)5-megapixel8-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras111
No. of Rear Cameras-22
Pop-Up Camera-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinXOS 16-HyperOS 3
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.20YesYes, v 5.40
USB Type-C-Yes-
USB OTG--Yes
Number of SIMs--2
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Accelerometer--Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
5G--Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
5G--Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Infinix Smart 20, Infinix Smart 20 Price in India, Infinix Smart 20 Specifications, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, Lava Bold N2 5G, Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India, Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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