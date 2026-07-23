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  • Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Launched in India With 45dB Hybrid ANC, Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Launched in India With 45dB Hybrid ANC, Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Boat packs an 800mAh battery into the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 18:25 IST
Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Launched in India With 45dB Hybrid ANC, Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC comes in Cosmic Black and Utopian White shades

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Highlights
  • Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC feature dual 40mm and 10mm drivers
  • The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC supports LDAC and Google Fast Pair
  • The headphones support fast charging and Bluetooth 5.4
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Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC has been launched in India. The new model offers dual drivers, support for up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a claimed battery life of up to 80 hours on a single charge. It also supports Hi-Res Audio, 3D Spatial Audio, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair and AI-backed calling features. The headphones are available in two colour options at a special launch price and come with support for the Boat Hearables app and fast charging.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India, Availability

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India. As part of a limited-period offer, the headset is available at a special launch price of Rs. 4,999, according to the company's press release. The headphones are offered in Cosmic Black and Utopian White colour options. They can be purchased through the official Boat website and leading e-commerce platforms.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Features, Specifications

For audio, the Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC headphones use a dual-driver setup including 40mm and 10mm drivers. They support up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Hi-Res Audio and 3D Spatial Audio. Boat says the dual-driver system is designed to improve bass response, vocal clarity and instrument separation.

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC supports Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, the LDAC codec and multi-device connectivity. It is also compatible with the Boat Hearables app, which lets users customise EQ settings, controls and other listening preferences. The headphones also feature AI ENx technology to help reduce background noise during voice calls.

Boat packs an 800mAh battery into the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC, which is claimed to deliver up to 80 hours of playback with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours with the feature enabled. It also supports fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to provide up to 12 hours of playback. A full charge takes up to 2.5 hours, according to the company.

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC features an over-ear foldable design with swivel earcups for easier portability. The headphones carry an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and feature physical buttons for playback controls, volume adjustment, voice assistant access, and ANC mode switching. It is equipped with memory foam ear cushions and measures 165.6 × 82.7 × 195.6mm. In the box, Boat includes a premium hard carrying case, a USB Type-C charging cable, an AUX cable and a carry pouch.

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Further reading: Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC, Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India, Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC India Launch, Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Features, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Launched in India With 45dB Hybrid ANC, Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
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