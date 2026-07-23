Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC has been launched in India. The new model offers dual drivers, support for up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a claimed battery life of up to 80 hours on a single charge. It also supports Hi-Res Audio, 3D Spatial Audio, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair and AI-backed calling features. The headphones are available in two colour options at a special launch price and come with support for the Boat Hearables app and fast charging.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India, Availability

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India. As part of a limited-period offer, the headset is available at a special launch price of Rs. 4,999, according to the company's press release. The headphones are offered in Cosmic Black and Utopian White colour options. They can be purchased through the official Boat website and leading e-commerce platforms.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Features, Specifications

For audio, the Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC headphones use a dual-driver setup including 40mm and 10mm drivers. They support up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Hi-Res Audio and 3D Spatial Audio. Boat says the dual-driver system is designed to improve bass response, vocal clarity and instrument separation.

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC supports Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, the LDAC codec and multi-device connectivity. It is also compatible with the Boat Hearables app, which lets users customise EQ settings, controls and other listening preferences. The headphones also feature AI ENx technology to help reduce background noise during voice calls.

Boat packs an 800mAh battery into the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC, which is claimed to deliver up to 80 hours of playback with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours with the feature enabled. It also supports fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to provide up to 12 hours of playback. A full charge takes up to 2.5 hours, according to the company.

The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC features an over-ear foldable design with swivel earcups for easier portability. The headphones carry an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and feature physical buttons for playback controls, volume adjustment, voice assistant access, and ANC mode switching. It is equipped with memory foam ear cushions and measures 165.6 × 82.7 × 195.6mm. In the box, Boat includes a premium hard carrying case, a USB Type-C charging cable, an AUX cable and a carry pouch.

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